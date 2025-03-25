Around the Diocese: March 30, 2025

Players, coaches, and staff members of the Saint Joseph High School boys basketball team pose for a photo after winning the Class 3A IHSAA Semistate Championship on Saturday, March 22. The Huskies set an IHSAA semistate record by scoring 115 points in the semistate opener against Maconaquah. They beat East Chicago Central in the semistate final to advance to the state championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 29.