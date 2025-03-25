Around the Diocese: March 30, 2025
Provided by Saint Joseph High School
Players, coaches, and staff members of the Saint Joseph High School boys basketball team pose for a photo after winning the Class 3A IHSAA Semistate Championship on Saturday, March 22. The Huskies set an IHSAA semistate record by scoring 115 points in the semistate opener against Maconaquah. They beat East Chicago Central in the semistate final to advance to the state championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 29.
Provided by Bishop Luers High School
On Saturday, March 15, 25 Bishop Luers students participated in the State Leadership Conference for Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) in Muncie. The group of Knights showcased outstanding performance in various business competitions, earning an impressive 22 first-place awards, 10 second-place awards, and seven third-place awards. Additionally, Gerber Blanco was honored with this year’s FBLA Scholarship, and Mary Bergeron received the prestigious Who’s Who in FBLA Award. The Bishop Luers FBLA chapter achieved a milestone by winning all three major chapter awards: Community Service Award – for raising the most funds for Make-A-Wish of Indiana; Spirit Award – for demonstrating exceptional school and FBLA spirit; and Battle of the Chapters Award – thanks to the outstanding teamwork of Gerber Blanco, Jude Serrani, and Emily Bierbaum.
Photos provided by Bishop Luers High School
Band and choir students from Bishop Luers, Bishop Dwenger, and their feeder schools participate in the annual St. Cecilia Honor Band and Choir Program on Friday, March 21, at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne. The event provides students an opportunity to join together to form one middle school ensemble and one high school ensemble during the program. New this year is the addition of choir rehearsals and performances. Both the bands and choirs practiced all day, both in large groups and in smaller breakout sessions.
Provided by St. Jude Catholic School
Father Emmanuel Abuh, Pastor of St. Jude Parish in Fort Wayne, gives a special blessing to fathers who attended the student Mass with their children on the solemnity of St. Joseph, on Wednesday, March 19.
* * *
