Around the Diocese: March 3, 2019

Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry of Fort Wayne, a one-time mission of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, received the largest donation in its 20-year history on Feb. 21 from Belmont Beverages. From left to right are Joe Miller, pantry director; City Councilman Geoff Paddock; Mayor Tom Henry; Stan Ziherl, pantry board member; and Clair McKinley and Gary Gardner, representing Belmont Beverage. The donation represented the proceeds from a rare whiskey auction that took place in Fort Wayne at the end of January. The pantry is an all-volunteer operation that is currently experiencing a high volume of clients and considering an expansion of its facilities. — Francie Hogan
Second-grade students at St. John the Evangelist School, Goshen, participated in a service project during February. They collected food items for the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network, an organization that provides both food and housing for homeless residents of the city. — Provided by Sister Colleen Bauer
The St. Michael Angels Club held its 14th-annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Sunday, Feb. 17, and 33 young ladies and their fathers enjoyed an evening of dinner and dancing. Guest speaker Dr. Daniel Frantz spoke of the importance of fathers being present to their daughters during the evening, telling the men that they are the most important man in their daughter’s lives. DJ Chad Master played the girls’ favorite songs. — Provided by Carol Blake
The St. John the Baptist School, New Haven, eighth-grade girls basketball team recently won the Catholic Youth Organization basketball tournament. They are back-to-back champs, having won it last year as well. — Provided by Sandy Weikel