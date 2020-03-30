Around the Diocese: March 29, 2020 Todays Catholic

Find meaning, community as a Providence Associate

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. — Are you looking for spiritual enrichment? Support? Community? A sense of mission? God may be nudging you to become a Providence Associate of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana.

Applications are being accepted for those considering becoming a Providence Associate in the coming year. Providence Associates are women and men of faith, ages 18 years and older, who share their own unique gifts and talents with others while furthering the mission of the Sisters of Providence.

The Providence Associate relationship of the Sisters of Providence began in 2007. Currently, there are nearly 280 Providence Associates in the United States and Taiwan.

“Our Providence Associates are continuing to embody our vision as they live out love, mercy and justice in their daily lives,” Sister Sue said. “The sisters and associates together make up the Providence Community. This community is vital to the mission of bringing the Gospel values and teachings of Jesus to the world.

Accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister of Providence or another Providence Associate companion. During the meetings, the candidate and their companions learn and share about Providence Spirituality.

Accepted candidates attend an orientation at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in October. Following the orientation, the candidate and companion usually meet once a month for the coming year.

Visit ProvidenceAssociates.org or contact Sister Sue at 312-909-7492 or spaweski@spsmw.org to learn more or to request an application.

Prayer intentions being accepted

FORT WAYNE — The group Praying with Father Solanus is accepting prayer requests for the sick and those in distress.

Norman Stoffel said members of the group feel that “at this time of endangerment, people forget about the sick from other diseases and other problems. We are asking all to send a prayer request to us and many more will help pray for those souls in need.”

Requests can be sent to Praying with Father Solanus, P.O. Box 15340, Fort Wayne, IN 46885. They will be forwarded to all the group’s members and others who have also offered to pray for the intentions.

