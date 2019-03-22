Around the Diocese: March 24, 2019 Todays Catholic

National Geographic GeoBee student qualifier

DECATUR — Students at St. Joseph School, Decatur, participated in the National Geographic GeoBee geography contest in March. The score of the school’s winner, seventh-grade student Caleb Adams, was among the top 100 GeoBee competitors in Indiana, which allows him to participate in a state qualifying competition on March 29 at the IUPUI campus, Indianapolis. Each state winner then will compete in the national championship in Washington, D.C., in late May.

Almost 10,000 schools across the country participated in their school geography bees, a total of about 3 million students in grades four through eight. Caleb’s accomplishment as a state qualifier puts him in the top 1 percent of these students and is being celebrated by the students and staff of St. Joseph School.

Refugee and immigrant family symposium

FORT WAYNE — The 2019 Family Symposium, “Strengthening Families By Loving Your Neighbor,” will take place on Saturday, April 13, at the Fort Wayne Stake Center, 5401 St. Joe Rd., Fort Wayne, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The symposium is sponsored by the Fort Wayne Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

The symposium will focus on the challenges and needs faced by refugees and immigrants in local Indiana communities and specifically help participants understand how to minister to them.

Everyone age 12 and older is invited. A nominal charge of $15 per person or $25 per family of up to six people will apply and includes a box lunch and refreshments. Preregistered babysitting for children ages 2 years and older is available for $2 per child.

Registration is required by April 8 at 2019familysymposium.eventbrite.com.

‘Inspired by Mary: Living by Her Example’

DONALDSON – On Tuesday, April 30, the Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center will offer a day program titled “Inspired by Mary: Living by Her Example.”

Father Edward Looney of Green Bay, Wisconsin, will lead the presentation of three main themes that will help participants live by Mary of Nazareth’s example. How did Mary love? How did Mary live virtue? How do we listen to Mary through her apparitions?

Father Looney was ordained in 2015 for the Diocese of Green Bay. A member of the Mariological Society of America, he quickly became known for his excellent writings and inspiring talks on Mary. Father Looney’s writings have been featured in the pages of Catholic Digest and Missio Immaculatae, in addition to the web on Catholic Exchange, Aleteia, Church Pop and Homiletic and Pastoral Review. He is the author of the best-selling Catholic devotionals “A Rosary Litany” and “A Heart Like Mary’s.” Father Looney can be heard regularly on EWTN Radio’s “Morning Glory” program.

The program will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $50 per person and includes lunch, refreshments and Mass with Father Looney. Participants are asked to bring a rosary.

For further information and to register, visit Lindenwood.org. Lindenwood is a ministry of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ and part of The Center at Donaldson.

Notre Dame to celebrate ecumenical commitment

NOTRE DAME — The University of Notre Dame will host two public events related to ecumenism and the relationships among Christians in the world.

The first event is an ecumenical prayer service at 7:30 p.m. March 26 in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. The Notre Dame Liturgical Choir will provide music. Co-presiding ministers at the prayer service will be Christian clergy from the Notre Dame community, and local clergy are invited to attend and vest. Honored guests will include:

• Rev. Chris Ferguson, general secretary, World Communion of Reformed Churches

• The Most Rev. Dr. Josiah Idowu-Fearon, secretary general, Anglican Communion

• Rev. Dr. Martin Junge, general secretary, Lutheran World Federation

• Cardinal Kurt Koch, president, Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity

• Rev. Dr. J.C. Park, president, World Methodist Council

The second event is a panel discussion titled “From Conflict to Communion: The Future of Christians Together in the World” at 5 p.m. March 28 in McKenna Hall Auditorium. Panelists will be senior leaders from a variety of Christian traditions, and the discussion will be moderated by Professor Neil Arner of Notre Dame’s Department of Theology.

Both events are free and open to the public.

The prayer service and panel discussion are being hosted in tandem with a private ecumenical consultation on campus between leaders of five Christian traditions — Anglican, Lutheran, Methodist, Reformed and Roman Catholic — that have associated themselves with the Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification. This 1999 document expresses a shared understanding on the nature of salvation as being by God’s grace through faith in Jesus Christ, and addresses fundamental issues that have divided Christians for centuries.

Saint Joseph High School counselor recognized as outstanding

FORT WAYNE — The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is pleased to announce that The College Board, a nonprofit organization that helps high school students transition to college, has recognized Lukas Mendoza from Saint Joseph High School, South Bend, as an exemplary professional school counselor for the 2019 College Board Counselor Recognition Program. As a token of appreciation, Mendoza received a lapel pin and a letter of recognition during National School Counseling Week.

The honor highlights the important work of innovative, results-oriented counselors who are committed to student success and opportunity. To be eligible for the program, the counselor must provide direct guidance and counseling services for a caseload of students and families, as well as be a master’s degree-level educator serving as a full-time middle or high school counselor in a public or private/independent school located in the United States; and be nominated by a community leader, colleague, student, parent, family or themselves.

In addition to receiving the lapel pin and letter of recognition, the counselor also will be profiled on the College Board website, and a notification of their accomplishment will be sent to their nominator, superintendent and principal.

St. Vincent de Paul to host parish mission

ELKHART — St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart, will host a parish mission March 25-27.

The gatherings begin at 7 p.m. each evening and continue until 8:30 p.m. The events and talks will take place in Vincent Hall.

On Monday, the schedule consists of 7 p.m. prayer and eucharistic adoration, with Father Matthew Coonan; a 7:30 p.m. talk on the conversion of heart and mercy, by Father Glenn Kohrman; and a light reception at 8 p.m.

Tuesday there will be a 7 p.m. talk on friendship with Christ by Father Ryan Pietrocarlo, CSC; 7:30 p.m. prayer and eucharistic adoration with Father Coonan; and an 8 p.m. reception.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Father Zachary Barry will speak on the topic, “Bearing fruit in the Christian Life.” Prayer and eucharistic adoration with Father Coonan will follow at 7:30 p.m., and a reception at 8 p.m.

Spanish-language events and talks will take place simultaneously, in the church.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish is located at 1108 S. Main St., Elkhart.

