Around the Diocese March 23, 2025 Todays Catholic

Coaches, staff, and players of the Saint Joseph High School boys basketball team pose with the IHSAA Class 3A Regional Championship trophy after the Huskies held off Columbia City 50-46 on Saturday, March 15, at Washington High School in South Bend. The Huskies (24-3) advance to the semi-state round, where they will play Maconaquah (21-5) on Saturday, March 22, at Logansport High School. – Provided by Saint Joseph High School

Photos by Scott Warden

On Saturday, March 15, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend hosted Sláinte to St. Patrick, an evening of Irish fun and fundraising. More than 200 supporters attended the event at the Parkview Mirro Center in Fort Wayne, which included an Irish dinner and music, live and silent auctions, and a surprise visit from a leprechaun – or, at least, a former leprechaun. Donors raised $50,000 to have Father Andrew Budzinski, pastor of St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend, seen in the photo at right, reprise his role from more than three decades ago as the mascot of the University of Notre Dame. To learn more about Catholic Charities and its mission, visit ccfwsb.org. For more photos from the gala click here.

* * *