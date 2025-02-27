Around the Diocese: March 2, 2025 Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

Bengal Bouts Begin Again at Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME – The Dahnke Ballroom at the University of Notre Dame was transformed into a boxing venue on Wednesday, February 19, as it was equipped with two full-sized boxing rings for Bengal Bouts, the men’s boxing club at the university. The space, typically used for formal dinners, held dozens of students who were cheering on their peers who entered the ring.

The event was deemed the 95th annual showcase, giving men the opportunity to spar with one another and raise money for Holy Cross Missions in Bangladesh.

Today’s Catholic caught up with Thomas Milano, a freshman boxer, shortly after his time in the ring.

“I looked [my opponent] up beforehand and was like, ‘Oh man, this guy’s a sophomore. What am I gonna do?’”

This was one of Milano’s first public matches as a freshman at the university.

“My friends told me, ‘Thomas, you trained for this.’ They spent the whole day with me and could tell I was a bit nervous,” he said. “That helped me feel confident, and I felt good when I got out there.”

“It was a lot of fun,” he said with a smile. “My friends helped me feel confident out there, and in the end, I felt good.”

The finals of the Bengal Bouts tournament will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, at Purcell Pavilion on the campus of Notre Dame.

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

‘Be Opened, Be Moved’ at Ephphatha Retreat

HUNTINGTON – Women of all ages attended the Ephphatha retreat from Friday, February 21, to Sunday, February 23, answering the call to “be opened, be moved” in the presence of the Lord. Taking place at the St. Felix Catholic Center in Huntington, 55 women attended the conference, which included Eucharistic adoration, confession, and various talks to enrich their prayer lives and knowledge of the Church.

Father Stephen Felicichia, Father Jake Schnieder, and Father Mark Hellinger spoke to the women on a variety of topics, including prayer, holy friendship, and enchantment in the faith.

At an Ephphatha retreat, the aim of the weekend is not to attend every event but to listen to the Lord and “do whatever He tells you,” said Sarah Bishop, founder of Ephphatha Retreats Incorporated.

“Every ministry has its purpose, but [retreats can be] so structured. I noticed a lot of anxiety around like ‘I’m supposed to be here. I’m supposed to be doing this.’ That is not the way He does things – He doesn’t force us to do anything,” she explained.

“Maybe something came up in confession and you really feel like you should go sit with Him, or maybe something touched you in one of the classes from the priests,” she added.

In the end, the retreat calls for women to be open to “where He wants [them] to grow … and to simply follow His lead,” Bishop concluded.

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

* * *