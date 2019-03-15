Around the Diocese: March 17, 2019 Todays Catholic

Joe Farris, featured speaker at St. Therese parish mission

FORT WAYNE — St. Therese Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Rd., Fort Wayne, will conduct a parish mission Sunday, March 24, through Wednesday, March 27, for all parishioners, their family members, friends and guests. The public also is welcome.

The theme of the mission is “Church Fully Alive.” The four-evening event will feature keynote speaker Joe Farris and his faith-sharing talks on Sunday and Monday, a reconciliation service on Tuesday and a closing Mass on Wednesday celebrated by Father Lawrence Teteh, CSSp, pastor. Child care is available for children ages 10 and younger March 24 and 25. Anyone needing transportation should call the parish office at 260-747-9139.

After brief presentations after all weekend Masses at St. Therese, the mission will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday with Farris’ initial keynote address in the church. His talk is expected to be filled with personal stories and challenging concepts as he digs deeply into the parish community and asks, “What would you look like if you were fully alive?” The talk will be followed by refreshments in the Parish Hall.

On Monday Farris will conduct a Bible study at 9:30 a.m. during a brunch at the parish office. Anyone interested in attending should call the parish office at 260-747-9139. At 7 p.m. in the church, Farris will present a follow-up talk to his keynote address. His quick wit, sense of humor and vision for the future is expected to both motivate and encourage listeners.

On Tuesday, after an opening song and prayer led by Father Teteh at 7 p.m., a reconciliation service will take place with an opportunity for individual confessions and several priests present.

The parish mission will close on Wednesday with a Mass at 7 p.m. with Father Teteh, pastor, as celebrant.

Farris has been speaking to Catholic audiences throughout North America for more than 20 years, offering a consistent message of inspiration and hope. He has a reputation for being incredibly easy to work with and has been called an eclectic blend of storyteller, comedian and motivator. He says his most important work is 24 years of marriage to his wife, Ashley, and his six children.

St. Vincent de Paul and partner provide beds to children

SOUTH BEND – The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County, Inc. is partnering with Comfort Sleep of Mishawaka to distribute 40 beds in 40 days to local children in need.

The St. Vincent de Paul Sweet Dreams Ministry was founded in 2017 to end childhood bedlessness in St. Joseph County, and 68 beds were provided through the program this past year. Children between the ages of 3 and 17 who do not have their own bed may be referred to the program by social workers or other social service agencies. Each child receives a new mattress, bed frame, pillow, linens and a handmade blanket.

“Every child deserves a good night’s sleep,” said Anne Watson, executive director. “More children in our community than you can imagine are sharing beds with several sibling or sleeping on the couch or the floor. We are proud to be able to assist families in our area provide a safe and clean bed for their children.”

Anyone who wishes to volunteer or donate toward the Sweet Dreams Ministry may learn more by visiting the program website at svdpsb.org/sweet-dreams-ministry.

Correction

Due to an editing error, the last name of Elizabeth Jones, a new diocesan employee in the Office of Development, incorrectly appeared as “Long” in the March 7 edition of Today’s Catholic. We apologize for the mistake.

