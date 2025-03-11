Todays Catholic
Around the Diocese: March 16, 2025

On Fat Tuesday, March 4, members of the St. Augustine Parish community in South Bend dance, sing, and parade around during the Tolton Ambassadors’ 23rd Annual Mardi Gras Fun-Raiser. St. Augustine Parishioners Joan and John Houck were crowned this year’s Mardi Gras king and queen. According to Deacon Mel Tardy, besides raising awareness of the cause for sainthood of Venerable Father Augustine Tolton, the event sought to raise funds for a Tolton bus pilgrimage to Chicago in June and a Tolton Ambassadors National Convocation, which will be held at the University of Notre Dame in July. – Provided by Deacon Mel Tardy

Gymnasts from Bishop Dwenger High School won their second consecutive IHSAA regional championship on Saturday, March 8. At the regional competition at Huntington North High School, Bishop Dwenger won with a total score of 113.800, which was the highest regional score in the state. The Saints advance to compete at the IHSAA State Chapmpionships on Saturday, March 14, at Ball State University in Muncie.

Members and coaches of the Bishop Dwenger High School speech and debate team pose for a photo on Saturday, March 8, at Fishers High School after claiming its second consecutive state championship. The students are coached by Coach Chenowith and Larissa Porter.

Bishop Rhoades Visits St. Meinrad

On Ash Wednesday, March 5, Bishop Rhoades visited Saint Meinrad Archabbey, where he celebrated Mass and visited with several diocesan seminarians who are studying at the seminary in southern Indiana. Photos provided by Saint Meinrad Archabbey

Father Tony Steinacker, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Huntington, and Father Thomas Zehr, pastor of St. Mary in Huntington, address the sold-out crowd of 250 people at the annual Run for the Rams fundraiser for Huntington Catholic School. With a matching grant from an anonymous donor of up to $25,000, the event set a record, raising more than $100,000 for the school.

