Around the Diocese: March 16, 2025 Todays Catholic

On Fat Tuesday, March 4, members of the St. Augustine Parish community in South Bend dance, sing, and parade around during the Tolton Ambassadors’ 23rd Annual Mardi Gras Fun-Raiser. St. Augustine Parishioners Joan and John Houck were crowned this year’s Mardi Gras king and queen. According to Deacon Mel Tardy, besides raising awareness of the cause for sainthood of Venerable Father Augustine Tolton, the event sought to raise funds for a Tolton bus pilgrimage to Chicago in June and a Tolton Ambassadors National Convocation, which will be held at the University of Notre Dame in July. – Provided by Deacon Mel Tardy

Bishop Rhoades Visits St. Meinrad

On Ash Wednesday, March 5, Bishop Rhoades visited Saint Meinrad Archabbey, where he celebrated Mass and visited with several diocesan seminarians who are studying at the seminary in southern Indiana. Photos provided by Saint Meinrad Archabbey

