Around the Diocese: March 13, 2022 Todays Catholic

‘Face of Christ’ retreat offered

FORT WAYNE – St. Jude Parish in Fort Wayne is hosting a “Face of Christ” Lenten retreat on Saturday, March 12, from 8:15 a.m. until 2 p.m. Make Lent special by spending time with community and with God. The retreat will begin with Mass at 8:15 a.m., and will continue with a talk and reflection time. Food will be provided throughout the day.

‘The Reality of Evil’ talk scheduled

FORT WAYNE – The World Apostolate of Fatima will host a Lenten speaker event on March 17 at Queen of Angels Parish with Father Vincent Lampert as the presenter. The topic presented is “The Reality of Evil and the Church’s Ministry of Exorcism,” with a Q&A session to follow. The talk will begin at 6:30 p.m., and confession will be available prior to the presentation at 5 p.m., with Mass beginning at 6 p.m. After the presentation, soup and grilled cheese sandwiches will be provided in the Msgr. William Faber Activities Center. Ordained in 1991, Father Lampert is a graduate of St. Meinrad College and the University of St. Mary of the Lake-Mundelein Seminary and was appointed Exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis in 2005, having received his training in Rome. He is a member of the International Association of Exorcists. For more information on the event, please visit fatimafwsb.org.

Parish mission announced

NEW CARLISLE – St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish is hosting a parish mission on Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. with Father Jewel Aytona, CPM, of the Fathers of Mercy. Topics will include: confidence in God and St. Joseph, God’s divine mercy, lukewarmness as the devil in disguise, the four last things and humility as the path to heaven. The evening will begin with confession and adoration at 6 p.m., with the presentation begining at 7 p.m., and will conclude with Mass. For more information, visit ststansnewcarlisle.org.

Way of St. Joseph pilgrimage

MISHAWAKA/SOUTH BEND – Honor St. Joseph by participating in a family-friendly walking pilgrimage from St. Joseph Church in Mishawaka to St. Joseph Church in South Bend on Saturday, April 30. The Way of St. Joseph will begin at 9 a.m., wind its way along the River Walk and finish at St. Joseph Parish in South Bend. There will be three additional on-ramps along the way for those who are unable to walk the entire route. The event will end with a prayer service, food and fellowship in the fenced-in parking lot and playground at St. Joseph Parish. It is free to attend the pilgrimage, but registration is strongly recommended. For registration, visit diocesefwsb.org/joseph-pilgrimage.

Science for Seminaries lecture

ST. MEINRAD – Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology will host a series of lectures and panel discussion on the connections between science and faith on March 22 and 23 in St. Bede Hall, located on the St. Meinrad campus. The event is free and open to the public. Called “The Gospel of Jesus Christ in Big History,” this event is funded by a grant from the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s (AAAS) Science for Seminaries project. The lectures also will be livestreamed on social media and at this link: saintmeinrad.edu/events?item=12788. Tuesday’s lecture with Dr. Peter Casarella, Professor of Theology at Duke University, will take place from 7-8 p.m. and a series of lectures by other visiting professors will be presented on Wednesday, beginning at 9:15 a.m. and ending at 2:15 p.m.

‘The Anatomy of a Heart’ parish mission

SOUTH BEND – St. Thérèse Little Flower Parish will host a four-night Lenten parish mission about the heart from March 21-24, at 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. each evening. Titled “The Anatomy of a Heart,” four presenters will speak on the following topics: the heart of the Father, the anatomy of a wounded heart and community, friendship and soft love. The adult track will take place in the gym and a track for children ages infant through 12 will be available in the Upper Room in the parish center. Children ages 13 and older are encouraged to participate in the adult track. Event website is littleflowerchurch.org/lent-2022. For questions, contact Abby Kyle at [email protected].

Lenten series on prayer over Zoom

SOUTH BEND – Join a six-week Lenten series on prayer offered by the Black Catholic Advisory Board of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend each Thursday during Lent at 7 p.m. Each week will focus on a new topic, including how to pray, Stations of the Cross, the rosary, evening prayer, day 7 of the Nationwide Tolton Novena (which begins on April 1 and goes through April 9) and the Holy Thursday Seven Churches devotion.

Join at notredame.zoom.us/j/91925781605. Meeting ID: 919 2578 1605, passcode: 173194.

