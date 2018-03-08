Around the Diocese: March 11, 2018 Todays Catholic

‘Come and See’ life as a Sister of Providence

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS — Bring hope to life: Come and see life as a Sister of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana.

All single, Catholic women ages 18-42 are invited to learn more about becoming a Sister of Providence during the “Come and See” weekend retreat April 6-8 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located 10 minutes northwest of downtown Terre Haute.

During this free retreat, participants will deepen their prayer life, get an inside look at the life of the Sisters of Providence and spend time discerning where God is calling them.

They will also have the opportunity to meet with the newest members of the Sisters of Providence, get to know the spirituality and mission of the congregation, learn more about the life and legacy of St. Mother Theodore Guerin, meet other women seeking a joy-filled life, spend time renewing their souls and hear stories and share in the wisdom of some of the Sisters of Providence.

“If you are discerning religious life, the beautiful grounds of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods provide a peaceful atmosphere that will allow you to enter into solitude to pray more deeply, listen more attentively, and respond more fully to God’s movement within,” vocation director Sister Editha Ben said.

“The weekend provides the opportunity to meet the younger members who are in initial formation, while also meeting with other women searching for something more in their lives.”

Sister Ben said all attending will reflect on how the Sisters of Providence live a life of hope in a world that is in “need of healing and transformation.”

There is no charge to attend the retreat, and meals and housing provided. Those interested in attending are asked to register online at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling or texting Sister Ben at 812-230-4771 or emailing eben@spsmw.org.

Diocesan teacher hiring events

FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has 39 elementary schools and four high schools that span the distance from South Bend to Fort Wayne in the north and northeastern portions of the state of Indiana. The schools are looking for qualified, licensed teachers to teach and licensed administrators to lead.

Two school employment fairs will take place, one on each end of the diocese. The South Bend fair will be from 5-8 p.m. April 11 at Saint Joseph High School, 453 N. Notre Dame Ave., and the Fort Wayne fair will take place from 5-8 p.m. April 17 at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, 915 S. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to sign up at www.diocesefwsb.org/Teacher-Recruitment-Fairs for a 20-minute time slot with the school or schools with which they would like to interview, and to bring a resume. Walk-ins will be limited.

Parishes chosen for Young Adult Initiative at Saint Meinrad

ST. MEINRAD — Sixteen parishes have been chosen to participate in the Young Adult Initiative of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Indiana, including one in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

The program is funded by a $1.38 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to improve parish outreach to young adults and better engage them with the Catholic Church. Parishes were invited to apply for the program, and Saint Meinrad received 96 applications.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend parish that will participate in the program for the next four years is St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka.

The parishes selected represent five states and 13 dioceses, and range in size from 259 households to 2,578 households.

“We went through a lengthy but thorough selection process and prayerful discernment to find a wide variety of parish settings and situations,” said Michal Horace, director of the Young Adult Initiative. “The partner parishes include small, mid-size and large parishes, as well as rural, urban and suburban parishes. Many of the partner parishes have multicultural congregations.”

In partnership with Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, parishes will explore the demographics of their communities, learn more about today’s young adults ages 23-29, and develop innovative strategies to better meet the spiritual needs of the young adults in their parishes.

“The overwhelming response we received to our call for applications is proof that the Church is paying attention to the needs of young adults,” said Tammy Becht, director of the Office of Youth and Young Adult Formation at Saint Meinrad. “I think that outreach and ministry to the young Church is going through a time of rediscovery and redefinition. We’re honored to be part of the New Evangelization by creating dialogue and an atmosphere that focuses on the young Church with these 16 congregations.”

High school right to life oratory contest planned

FORT WAYNE — Allen County Right to Life will hold an oratory contest on Tuesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. at the ACRL Office, 2126 Inwood Dr., Fort Wayne. All high school students are eligible to participate.

Contestants are to research, write and present an original pro-life speech on abortion, infanticide, stem cell research or euthanasia. The speech is to be five to seven minutes in length. Dramatic presentations are not acceptable. Contestants may use notes, although memorization is encouraged. Judging will be based on introduction, content, presentation and conclusion. The Allen County contest will follow the rules of the Indiana Right to Life contest.

Prize for first place is $100 cash; second place is $50 cash.

Applicants should submit an application by April 10 and a copy of the speech no later than April 16 to abigail@ichooselife.org. Applications can be found at www.ichooselife.org/evnt/oratorycontest/.

While students in all high school grades are eligible to participate in the ACRL Oratory Contest, only the junior or senior with the highest score will be eligible to advance to the Indiana Right to Life Oratory Contest on May 12 in Indianapolis. ACRL will provide reimbursement for travel expenses for the state oratory contest. The first-place orator at the state contest will represent Indiana at the National Oratory Contest.

If anyone interested in competing has a schedule conflict on the 17th, contact abigail@ichooselife.org.

Lindenwood offers retreat on prayer life

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center will host the 2018 Conference Retreat from June 24-29.

Father Jerry Schweitzer will lead the six-day retreat to deepen one’s prayer life. The retreat illuminates the sanctuary of the soul in relationship to prayer life, as exemplified in the prayer life of Jesus and the early community of faith.

Check-in begins at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 24, and the retreat concludes Friday, June 29, at 1 p.m. Options are available for both overnight guests and commuters. Meals and refreshments are included. Registration deadline is June 20.

For more information, email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org or call 574-935-1780. A part of The Center at Donaldson, Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center is a ministry of The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Whole Family retreat day to prepare for Easter

ANGOLA — A Whole Family Parish Workshop and Retreat to prepare for Easter will be held Sunday, March 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 700 W. Maumee St. Theological advisor Dr. Katharine Mahon, University of Notre Dame Dept. of Liturgical Studies, will make the mysteries of Easter come alive for the whole family. Talks, meditations, workshops, movies, rehearsals, meals and prayer will help everyone get ready for the liturgies of Holy Week. Contact retreat@stanthonyangola.com or

call 260-665-2259 to register.

* * *