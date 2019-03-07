Around the Diocese: March 10, 2019 Todays Catholic

Lenten prayer and music service planned for April 8

ST. MEINRAD — Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology will present a service of Lenten prayer and music called “Song of the Shadows.”

It will be held on Monday, April 8, at 7 p.m. Central time in the school’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, St. Meinrad, Indiana. The service is free and open to the public.

Tenebrae is a Holy Week service that is at least 1,000 years old. Originally, Tenebrae was sung each day of the Triduum in a church lit only by 15 candles. These were extinguished one by one until the church was left in darkness.

At that point, a loud noise would be produced – with special hammers, the slamming of hymnals and doors, or by stomping on the floor – symbolizing the earthquake after Christ’s death.

Like the “lessons and carols” services familiar at Christmas, Tenebrae consists of hymns and readings. Until the mid-1950s, when the Easter Vigil was revived, nearly every parish in the United States sang Tenebrae on Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday. Today, churches with Tenebrae services usually sing them once on a Lenten evening.

At the end of the service, there would be total darkness signifying Christ lying in the tomb. The word “Tenebrae” is Latin for “shadows” or “darkness.” It can also be translated as “night” or “death.” In recent years, the readings have been replaced with hymns in the form of a cantata introduced by a narrator.

The Saint Meinrad community offers a modified Tenebrae service by eliminating the candles and their sequential extinguishing. This change was made to be principally compliant with the history of the service, as the seminarian community is not on campus during Holy Week.

Over 40 seminarians, monks and community members will be offering their talents for this Lenten service.

Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.

‘Rebuilding the Path to Christ’ mission planned

NEW HAVEN — St. Louis, Besancon Church, 15535 Lincoln Hwy E., will have a parish mission, “Rebuilding the Path to Christ,” on Sunday, March 17, in the hall. A light supper will be from 5:15-6:30 p.m. An opening prayer service with speakers Brad and Elaine Smith on the topic, “Rebuilding the Path to Christ with Faith,” will be followed by a small group discussion.

On Monday, March 18, following a light supper in hall from 5:15-6:30 p.m., the mission will move to the church for speaker Dan DeMatte. He will speak on the topic, “Rebuilding the Path to Christ with Prayer,” followed by adoration.

On Tuesday, March 19, a light supper will be followed by a penance service/examination of conscience with speaker Father Jay Horning, who will speak on the topic, “Rebuilding the Path to Christ with the Sacrament of Reconciliation.” Several priests will be available.

On Wednesday, March 20, a 5:30 p.m. Mass will be followed by speaker Father Andrew Budzinski, who will give a presentation on the topic, “Rebuilding the Path to Christ with the Sacrament of Holy Eucharist.” Supper will follow in the hall.

Parish Lenten retreat

SOUTH BEND — Christ the King Parish, 52473 S.R. 933, will offer a Lenten retreat, “Our Family in Faith at Prayer” Sunday, March 17, through Tuesday, March 19, at 7 p.m. in the church.

Retreat Leaders are Bishop William Wack, CSC, and Father Neil Wack, CSC.

With the Holy Family as a guide, the retreat hopes to help the parish grow as a family at prayer. Bishop Wack and Father Wack grew up at Christ the King Parish and graduated from the parish grade school. Come for reflections on life in prayer as a family at faith. Visit www.christthekingonline.com for information.

* * *