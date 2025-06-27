Around the Diocese: June 29, 2025 Todays Catholic

This spring, Aiden Glass, second from left in the photo above, a parishioner at St. Matthew Cathedral and a Troop 111 Boy Scout, created a Free Little Catholic Library outside of the parish’s rectory at the corner of Dubail and Miami Streets in South Bend. The Little Library was Glass’s Eagle Scout project. He then reached out to the St. Matthew community to fill the library with new or gently used Catholic books for all ages, including saint biographies, prayer books, and faith-formation titles. – Provided by St. Matthew Cathedral Parish

‘Human Sundaes’ Cap First Week of Totus Tuus

Totus Tuus missionary Jose Solis, left, and Father Daniel Niezer, pastor of St. Dominic Parish in Bremen, are “human sundaes” during the final day of the Totus Tuus summer youth program at St. Dominic on Friday, June 13. Two teams of Totus Tuus missionaries will be spending their summers at parishes throughout the diocese. To learn more, visit diocesefwsb.org/totus-tuus. – Provided by Totus Tuus

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Students Raise $3,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

