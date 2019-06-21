Around the Diocese: June 23, 2019

Sister Coletta Hennessy, OSF, marks 70th jubilee

FRANKFORT, Ill. — The Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart, Frankfort, Illinois, celebrated the jubilees of their sisters on June 8. One of the jubilarians ministered in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Sister Coletta Hennessy, OSF, celebrated her 70th jubilee. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio: In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend she taught at St. Joseph School, Garrett, 1954-59 and 1985-90; at Immaculate Conception School in Auburn, 1963-65; and at St. Charles School, Fort Wayne, 1983-85. Sister Coletta is retired and currently resides in Frankfort.

Sister Colleen Settles, OP, celebrates jubilee

SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Colleen Settles, OP, will celebrate her 50th jubilee in July. A Mass will be said in Queen of the Rosary Chapel at Sinsinawa Mound on Sunday, July 14, for her and seven other Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters celebrating 50 years.

Sister Colleen’s home parish is St. Monica, Kalamazoo, Michigan, in the Diocese of Kalamazoo. She is the daughter of the late Gerald Settles and the late Regina (Bordenet) Settles Subler. Her ministry has been dedicated to education, spiritual care and hospital administration.

In the Diocese of Madison, Sister Colleen taught and served as religious education director at Blessed Sacrament School and Parish, 1972-79. She has ministered as a member of the leadership council for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters since 2016.

In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Colleen ministered as chaplain at St. Joseph Medical Center, South Bend, 1983-90.

She ministered in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in mission leadership at Providence Health and Services in Mission Hills, Burbank and Santa Monica, 1990-2016. She has also ministered in Minnesota.

To honor Sister Colleen on her jubilee, go to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters’ website, www.sinsinawa.org/jubilee.

175th anniversary parish concert, Mass planned

HUNTINGTON — SS. Peter and Paul Parish, 860 Cherry St., Huntington, will conclude a yearlong celebration of its 175th anniversary with several events later this month, including a Celebration Concert on Sunday, June 23, that will offer not only an afternoon of music but also a chance to see the newly redecorated interior of the church.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. and will feature the Van Dinter tracker pipe organ, a grand piano recently donated by a parishioner, the church choir, vocal ensembles and soloists, and accompaniment by flute, trumpet and violin.

The European-style organ was built at the church in 1894 by Louis H. Van Dinter, a native of the Netherlands who learned the trade from his father and set up shop first in Detroit and then in Mishawaka, after coming to America in 1871. He and his sons built organs throughout the Midwest, and the instrument at SS. Peter and Paul — which is regularly maintained and in frequent use — is one of the few that remain playable today.

The concert is free and open to the public. Guests also will be able to view the three original altars with elaborate ornamentation that recalls their “original beauty and luster,” said Father Tony Steinacker.

A new altar will be consecrated during the church’s 175th anniversary Mass on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades as the celebrant. The day will conclude with a dinner and reception, for which tickets are required. Contact the parish at 260-356-4798.

Furfaro graduates as valedictorian

MISHAWAKA — His Catholic faith and a love and talent for music have intertwined for Mishawaka High School valedictorian Joseph Furfaro, who graduated June 9.

“Beyond all the common things that my faith has helped me with, it has enhanced my musical pursuits,” he said. “Music is a very special thing, and it really allows us to come closer to God. Music has always helped me remain faithful through challenging times, and in a similar way my faith has helped encourage me to pursue music at the level that I have gained. Playing instruments and singing in church has helped me to both grow my musical skills and talent and grow in my faith by offering my God-given talents back to the Lord.”

Furfaro developed his musical skills through involvement in several school bands and orchestras, in addition to excelling in traditional academic subjects. He was a member of the Mishawaka High School Marching Band and Pep Band for four years; Symphonic Band for four years, including two years as principal saxophone; Pit Orchestra for four years, including two years as principal reed; and Jazz Band for four years, including three years as solo tenor saxophone and one year as lead alto saxophone. He played in the IUSB Concert Band for three years and the IUSB Jazz Ensemble for one year.

His treasured high school memories are performing solos at the band and jazz band concerts. “It’s simply thrilling,” he said.

At his parish, St. Joseph, Furfaro has been a cantor and an instrumentalist, playing saxophone, for four years.

He participated in the Quiz Bowl at Mishawaka High School, serving as varsity captain for two out of four years; for all four years he also competed in Academic Super Bowl, serving as varsity captain for two of those years. He participated in the school Spell Bowl one year.

In his free time during his high school career, Furfaro attained the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop No. 105. His assignments and achievements included senior patrol leader, one year; quartermaster, one year; junior and assistant scoutmaster, two years. He enjoys spending time with friends, staying physically active through sports and working out, and staying active in his faith.

Furfaro intends to pursue a career in music by attending Indiana University in the fall.