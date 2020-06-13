Around the Diocese: June 14, 2020 Todays Catholic

Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw, reopened with restrictions May 23 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a suspension of public Masses. After eight weeks without access to Communion, most parishes in the diocese have resumed the celebration of public Masses with restrictions. Despite the inconveniences of wearing masks, sanitizing before, during and after services, keeping social distance from other parishioners and other restrictions, worshippers seem to feel that it’s truly a blessing to be able to receive the Eucharist again. —Bob List

Dana Strabavy named to South Bend Regional Chamber’s Michiana Forty Under 40

SOUTH BEND — Saint Joseph High School, South Bend, has announced that Dana Strabavy, director of counseling, has been named to the South Bend Regional Chamber’s Michiana Forty Under 40 Class of 2020.

The Forty Under 40 list recognizes young adults, professionals, executives and leaders who demonstrate professional success while engaging the community through charitable and civic involvement.

This year’s class was selected based on a nomination process submitted to an eight-person committee made up of business professionals from the Michiana region. The full news release from the South Bend Regional Chamber can be found at https://www.sbrchamber.com/index.php.

The special honor is a testament to Strabavy’s expertise and leadership in her field, her strong relationships with colleagues throughout the community and her deep commitment to Saint Joseph students and the school, said a news release from Saint Joseph. “She is indeed a champion for students, and we are so very proud.”

* * *