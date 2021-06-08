Around the diocese: June 13, 2021

Ten deacons of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend celebrated the 10th anniversary of their ordination May 21 with a Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw. Father Spenser St. Louis celebrated the Mass. In the front row, from left, are Deacon James Fitzpatrick, Deacon Stanley LeMieux, Deacon David Elchert, Deacon Jerome Kohrman and Deacon Melvin Tardy. In the back row, from left, are Deacon Robert Byrne, Deacon William Gallagher, Deacon James Tighe, Deacon James Fuchs and Deacon James Kitchens. Deacon John Hilger was a member of the same class but is deceased. — Provided by Christine Bonahoom-Nix
Provided by Brian Eichman Five new priests of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter stand alongside Auxilary Bishop of Chicago, Joseph Perry, who ordained them to the priesthood at North American Martyrs Church in Lincoln, Neb., May 28. From left are Rev. Mr. Nicholas Eichman, Rev. Mr. John Audino, Rev. Mr. Thu Truong, Archbishop Perry, Rev. Mr. Joseph Dalimata, and Rev. Mr. James Eichman. The Eichman brothers are natives of Fort Wayne and members of Sacred Heart Church. Their older brother Father Gregory Eichman, FSSP, is chaplain to the Mater Dei Latin Mass Community in Harrisburg, Indiana. Their younger brother, Christopher Eichman, FSSP, is a current seminarian studying at Our Lady of Guadalupe Seminary in Denton, Nebraska. Their cousin, Father Benjamin Landrigan, was also ordained to the Priesthood for the diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Saturday by Bishop Rhoades.