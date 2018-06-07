Around the Diocese: June 10, 2018 Todays Catholic

Bishop Luers High School recognized for AP course success

FORT WAYNE — Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne has been recognized by the Indiana Department of Education and The College Board for the school’s efforts to provide students with access to and success in Advanced Placement courses and the exam. The school has been invited to the Indiana Advanced Placement Recognition Ceremony on June 12 at the Indiana Statehouse.

This ceremony recognizes schools where at least 25 percent of the graduating class cohort earned a score of 3 or higher on at least one AP exam. This year, schools that achieved the 25 percent success rate for the 2017 graduating cohorts will be honored. There will be 71 schools recognized at the event.

Immaculate Conception, Auburn, changes weekend Mass schedule

AUBURN — Beginning the weekend of June 16-17 and ending July 29, Immaculate Conception Parish, 500 E. Seventh St., will change its weekend Mass schedule. Mass times will be Saturday evening at 5 p.m., Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

The pastor, Father Tim Wrozek, said it is hoped that the change will better serve the people of Immaculate Conception and other parishes in the area that do not provide a Sunday evening Mass.

The parish’s weekday Mass schedule remains unchanged: Monday at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and Friday at 12:05 p.m.

Vital Worship Grant awarded to Campus Ministry NOTRE DAME — The Calvin Institute of Christian Worship has awarded Regina Wilson, director of campus ministry at Saint Mary’s College, one of 44 Vital Worship Grants projects. The grant will fund a year-long project beginning in June 2018 that promotes worship and faith formation. “Campus Ministry pursued this grant because we wanted to present an opportunity for the campus to explore some aspect of campus life in relationship to Eucharist. In this case, with issues of inclusion and diversity so much a part of conversation now, we want to present the idea of hospitality as the way into a more lively, inclusive environment,” Wilson explained. The grant will support moderated discussions with a theologian/liturgist, underrepresented groups on campus, and a sister of the Holy Cross, where individuals will be invited to speak about personal experiences of liturgy and examine the Christian practice of hospitality. The project also includes the creation of a hymn, which not only expresses the themes of the project, but will live beyond the grant year. “The focused attention on the theme of hospitality and faith will be formational for our students and campus community. The impact of welcoming the stranger and doing what we can to make a place for all is a central core of the Holy Cross charism,” Wilson said. The Vital Worship Grants projects have a variety of emphases — visual arts, music, intergenerational relationships, contemplation, movement, and more — but have as a common purpose a desire to both deepen people’s understanding of worship and strengthen practices of public worship and faith formation.

* * *