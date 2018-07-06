Around the Diocese: July 8, 2018 Todays Catholic

Presentation on Sister Aloysia Löwenfels, PHJC and martyr

DONALDSON — In honor of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ’s 150-year presence in America, multiple events have taken place in 2018. The next event is a presentation about a German Poor Handmaid of Jewish heritage who was detained by the Nazi regime and perished in Auschwitz during WWII.

“Life, Spirituality and Beatification Process of Sister Aloysia Löwenfels, PHJC,” presented by Sister Christiane Humpert, PHJC, will take place on Saturday, July 21, from 1-4 p.m. EDT in Cana Hall at The Center at Donaldson, GPS address 9601 Union Road, Plymouth.

Sister Christiane Humpert, a German Poor Handmaid, has intensively studied the life story of Sister Aloysia Löwenfels. This presentation highlights the life and work of this brave young martyr and her beatification process.

Two one-hour abbreviated presentations will be offered on Tuesday, July 24: the first one from 8-9 a.m. EDT in Cana Hall at The Center at Donaldson, and the other from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the Kasper Room at Catherine Kasper Home.

More information can be found at www.poorhandmaids.org.

Student earns top honors for handwriting

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eighteen students from private and public schools across the country were recently recognized for having the best handwriting in the country, including one from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Fort Wayne.

The Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, now in its 27th year, recognizes students from kindergarten through eighth grade for handwriting excellence. Students in kindergarten through second grade compete in the manuscript (print) category, while students in grades three through eight compete in the cursive category. All students write the required sentence “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog” because it contains every letter of the alphabet. Judges select winners based on shape, size, spacing and slant.

Isabella Salas of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton was the national grade-level champion for first grade. She earned a trophy, a $500 check and educational materials for her school valued at $1,000. In addition, Zaner-Bloser gives the teacher of each grand national grade-level champion the choice to attend either the International Literacy Association Annual Conference or the Staff Development for Educators National Conference, both in July.

Scheiber Family Endowment awards scholarships and grants

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington County Community Foundation is pleased to announced Zachary Lippe, Savannah Brown and Rileigh Johnson as the 2018 recipients of the Donald E. and Lou Rayne Scheiber Catholic Education Scholarship.

Lippe will receive a scholarship worth $2,000, while Brown and Johnson will both receive $1,000 scholarships.

Lippe, a graduating senior at Huntington North High School, will attend Xavier University majoring in actuarial science with a minor in statistics. He is the son of Jodi and Chad Lippe of Huntington.

Brown, a graduating senior at Canterbury High School, will attend Purdue University majoring in public health with a minor in Spanish. She is the daughter of Yvonne and Jeffrey Brown of Huntington.

Johnson, a graduating senior at Huntington North, will attend Indiana University majoring in human biology with a minor in psychology. She is the daughter of Juli and Tony Johnson of Huntington.

Also awarded were Donald E. and Lou Rayne Scheiber Charity Grants to support Huntington Catholic School and the Bishop Luers High School Luers Night.

Created in 1997, the Donald E. & Lou Rayne Scheiber Catholic Education and Charity Fund accomplishes dual purposes. First, the fund promotes educational opportunities for Huntington County students who are members of one of three local Catholic Church parishes: St. Joseph in Roanoke and St. Mary and SS. Peter and Paul in Huntington. Second, the fund provides charitable grants to Catholic organizations that promote the accepted teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.

For more news and information regarding this endowment and other endowments held at HCCF, visit www.huntingtonccf.org and like the foundation on Facebook at huntingtonccf.

