Around the Diocese: July 7, 2019 Todays Catholic

Seminarian commissioned for military service

FORT WAYNE — During a ceremony June 19 at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, Joseph Knepper, a seminarian of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Knepper is co-sponsored by the Archdiocese for Military Services, so he will become a chaplain for the Navy after ordination to the priesthood. Father Jay Horning, parochial vicar at St. Vincent de Paul, is also co-sponsored and a chaplain for the United States Army: Both will serve for a time in the diocese following their ordinations, then serve for several years in the military.

Scheiber Family Endowment awards scholarships, grants

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington County Community Foundation has announced Emma Bickel, Amara Eckert and Katelynn Olinger as the 2019 recipients of the Donald E. and Lou Rayne Scheiber Catholic Education scholarships totaling $4,500.

Bickel will attend Marian University majoring in nursing and minoring in psychology and Spanish. She is the daughter of Kristina and Cory Bickel of Huntington.

Eckert will attend the University of Saint Francis majoring in biology and minoring in business with a career goal of being a physician assistant. She is the daughter of Heather and Matt Eckert of Andrews.

Olinger will attend Ball State University majoring in accounting and minoring in human resource management. She is the daughter of Melanie and James Olinger of Huntington.

Also awarded were Donald E. and Lou Rayne Scheiber Charity Grants to support Huntington Catholic School and the Bishop Luers High School Luers Night.

Created in 1997, the Donald E. & Lou Rayne Scheiber Catholic Education and Charity Fund accomplishes dual purposes. First, the fund promotes educational opportunities for Huntington County students who are members of one of three local Catholic parishes: St. Joseph in Roanoke, and St. Mary and SS. Peter and Paul in Huntington. Second, the fund provides charitable grants to Catholic organizations that promote the accepted teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.

* * *