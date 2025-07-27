Around the Diocese: July 27, 2025 Todays Catholic

Catholic Charities Hosts Pack-A-Backpack Drive

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s (CCFWSB) Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is hosting the Pack-A-Backpack Drive in DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange, and Steuben counties.

Each year, the RSVP program hands out more than 300 backpacks filled with new school supplies to struggling families. After not receiving the annual grant for the program, CCFWSB officials decided to turn to the community for support. Running until Wednesday, July 30, blue donation barrels will be located at local businesses and churches for the collection.

“This program means so much to Catholic Charities and the RSVP participants who hand out the backpacks each year,” said Aaron Roberts, associate director of Catholic Charities’ North Region office. “We love the smiles on students’ faces, knowing the backpacks help them feel prepared and confident for the school year. We don’t want this year to be any different, so we are calling on the community to chip in to ensure students start this school year on the right foot.”

Items needed include backpacks, binders, disinfecting wipes, colored pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, erasers, glue bottles, glue sticks, highlighters, loose-leaf paper, markers, notebooks, pencil pouches, pencils, pens, and scissors.

For a full list of donation barrel locations, visit ccfwsb.org/event/pack-a-backpack or drop items off at the Auburn office of Catholic Charities, 107 W. 5th St.

Local Solanus Casey Guild to Hold Remembrance Events

The Huntington Extension of the Blessed Father Solanus Casey Guild will hold its annual “Celebrate the Spirituality of Blessed Father Solanus Casey” event in remembrance of Father Solanus’ passing. The event will be held at St. Felix Friary, 1280 Hitzfield St., Huntington, on Wednesday, July 30, from 3-7:30 p.m.

Huntington Guild president Steve Rennells will present several programs throughout the day, including:

• Guided tours, 3-3:25 p.m.

• “The Gift of Blessed Solanus,” presented by Rennells, 3:25-4 p.m.

• “The Gift of God’s Law (Remember the Sabbath Day),” presented by Rennells, 4-4:45 p.m.

• Celebration of Mass, 5-5:45 p.m.

• Guided tours, 5:45-6 p.m.

• Refreshments, 6-6:30 p.m.

• Gift of the Rosary (Patriotic Rosary), led by Rennells, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Copies of “Memorable Graces: Testimonies, Memories, Anecdotes and Favors Granted Through the Intercession of Blessed Father Solanus Casey, O.F.M. Cap.” will be available for purchase.

For additional information, email Rennells at [email protected]. The event is open to the public, and there is no charge.

