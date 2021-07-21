Around the Diocese: July 25, 2021 Todays Catholic

OSV Challenge announces semifinalists

HUNTINGTON – OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation has announced the next phase of the 2021 OSV Challenge, a multi-round entrepreneurial competition designed to accelerate unique project ideas in any stage from Catholics whose faith has motivated them to make a difference.

Out of 182 innovators from round two, 24 applicants have been selected to advance to the semifinal round and compete for one of three prizes of $100,000 each to advance their missions.

The semifinal round includes the six-week OSV Challenge Accelerator, for which the University of St. Thomas in Houston is coordinating the curriculum and mentoring process for this year.

The OSV Challenge Accelerator offers the next-level professional guidance, spiritual formation and personal development needed for optimal impact on the Church and the world.

This year’s pool of 24 semifinalists consists of the following: St. Joseph’s Home for Artisans, The Innovative Catholic Lab School, Tabella, My Catholic Doctor, FemCatholic, Safe Passage Project, Quo Vadis Catholic, Simple Small Group, Red Bird Ministries, Faith Journeys Foundation, Perfect Love Casts Out Fear, Iskali Ministry Program, Cycle Prep, Springs in the Desert, Visible Miracles for the Mass, Dragon Slayers, Bendecida, Fiat Project, Catholic in Recovery, Dropout, De Porres Project, Hem of Christ Ministry, Connect and Accepting the Gift.

Springs in the Desert is a ministry for couples experiencing infertility that is actively supported by Stacey and Phil Huneck of Fort Wayne and Anna McKeever of Hope for the Journey in South Bend.

Twelve finalists will be announced Aug. 30 who have demonstrated their ability to blaze a trail, leave a legacy and actualize their ideas, best representing the core values of the OSV Challenge.

This year’s contest will conclude with the OSV Innovation Summit, a weekend of special festivities taking place Sept. 17-19 in Houston. The OSV Challenge Showcase will be the featured event for the weekend on Sept. 18, in which the finalists present their sharpened pitches to a panel of five judges in the presence of their peers and investors in pursuit of one of three $100,000 prizes and/or further investment. A limited number of tickets are available to the public for $79 each and can be purchased at osvinstitute.com/summit.

Collaborative brings six to HCC campus

NOTRE DAME — During the second half of June, six Holy Cross College Fellows participated on campus in two elementary education courses. The fellows are part of the American Indian Catholic Schools Network Fellows Program, a partnership project between the Alliance for Catholic Education at Notre Dame and the Education Program at Holy Cross College. Participants came to the campus for an intense two to three-week academic session in which they earned college credits toward their degree or licensure.

St. Pius X plans fifth annual Flyin’ Lion 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk

GRANGER— St. Pius X Catholic Church will welcome the entire Michiana community back to the fifth annual Flyin’ Lion 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk on Saturday, Aug. 21. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. and the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk begins immediately following the start of the 5K. Featuring a chip-timed race and a post-race celebration, this community event kicks off a day of “welcome back” festivities for the parish. The Solemnity of St. Pius X will be celebrated at all regularly scheduled Sunday Masses as well on Aug. 22 at 8 and 10 a.m., noon. and 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the annual Flyin’ Lion event will benefit the youth and young adult pilgrims planning to travel to Panama to participate in World Youth Day 2023 and those participating in the Youth Ministry’s Annual Mission Trip. The World Youth Day pilgrimage, taking place roughly every three years, gathers over a million young Catholics from around the world with Pope Francis to grow in faith through prayer, teaching, and fellowship. The Flyin’ Lion event provides an exciting opportunity for the church, school, and local community members to come together in an active way, while supporting young adults in the area.

Pastor of St. Pius X, Msgr. William Schooler, commonly known as “Father Bill,” said, “I am excited again to ride my bike, serving as the pacer for the Flyin’ Lion 5K this year!”

Everyone, from the competitive runner to the recreational runner or walker, is welcome to participate. Post-race celebrations including refreshments, awards for the top overall male and female finisher and additional prizes for male and female age-group winners will culminate the morning’s events.

Those interested in learning more about the Flyin’ Lion 5K may contact Megan Sorg, St. Pius X assistant director of stewardship and engagement and race director, at msorg@stpius.net or by contacting the parish office at 574-272-8462.

* * *