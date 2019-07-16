Around the Diocese: July 21, 2019 Todays Catholic

Forever Learning Institute 45th anniversary

celebration planned

SOUTH BEND — Much has changed in South Bend since 1974, but a love of learning is timeless, as well as ageless.

In May of 1974, Father Louis J. Putz, CSC, a retired professor from the University of Notre Dame, saw his vision become reality when classes were offered for the first time at Forever Learning Institute. The school he founded continues to thrive, serving third-agers in the Michiana community and offering many citizens a home to continue full and engaging lives, well into their 80s and beyond.

In celebration of the longevity of Forever Learning Institute and the many lives enriched through learning, a 45th anniversary celebration will take place Thursday, Aug. 22, at The Armory in South Bend.

When Father Putz founded Forever Learning Institute, he understood the desire for so many to continue active lives: not retiring from community engagement, but finally having the time to participate even more fully. Forever Learning Institute was more than a place for continuing education, and it continues to be a place of spiritual and social connections for an increasingly isolated and ignored population. Little did Father Putz realize the extent that need for learning and social interaction would grow over the years as the largest segment of the U.S. population reaches retirement.

Currently, an all-volunteer faculty attracts almost 1,000 students to Forever Learning Institute each 10-week semester. Class topics include health and fitness, creative arts, voice and instrumental music, history and politics, language, literature and technology. The only requirement for teachers is a passion for sharing their many gifts with students eager to learn.

The anniversary celebration event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. dinner, followed at 7 p.m. by dancing and a silent auction. Tickets start at $45 and are available online or in the Forever Learning Institute office, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend. See ForeverLearningInstitute.org or call 574-282-1901 for more information.

St. Joseph Community Health Foundation awards grant

FORT WAYNE – Amani Family Services has been awarded a grant in the amount of $45,000 from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation.

The grant will be used to support Amani’s Community Support programs, which provide mental health assessments, counseling, youth bicultural adjustment groups and substance use support services to immigrants and refugees in Allen County.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. This grant enables Amani to provide critically needed services, including mental health assessments and counseling, to immigrant and refugee members of our community. Amani is uniquely qualified to provide these services and we depend on strong partnerships with funders who understand the community needs, such as St. Joseph Community Health Foundation,” said Irene Paxia, executive director at Amani.

Amani Family Services is a private nonprofit organization serving over 1,000 families and individuals from around the world who have made Allen County their home. It is one of the largest nonprofit agencies serving immigrants and refugees in the area, offering five programs, and employing approximately 45 multilingual staff members and contractors. Its services include child abuse and neglect intervention and prevention, victim care, support for human trafficking victims and counseling.

Lindenwood to host contemplative prayer retreat

DONALDSON – Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center will host a day retreat of contemplative prayer, led by Sister Coletta Wrasman, PHJC, on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The day opens with registration at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. EST.

Throughout the day, Sister Coletta will lead participants into the silence through the ancient practice of Christian contemplative prayer. Short presentations before each session will guide participants into contemplative prayer, where the breath of the Spirit is discerned and the support of the group is received. Several guided sessions plus time on their own with God will be provided to participants, and an opportunity to attend Mass at 11:15 a.m. is also part of the retreat.

The retreat cost is $35. A soup-and-salad luncheon and refreshments will be included. Reserve a space at Lindenwood.org or by calling Lindenwood at (574) 935-1780 by Sept. 3.

Seminar on suicide understanding offered

INDIANAPOLIS — Father Ronald Rolheiser, OMI, Ph.D., S.T.D., a Roman Catholic priest and member of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, president of the Oblate School of Theology in San Antonio, Texas, and award-winning author, will present “Bruised and Wounded: Struggling to Understand Suicide” at The Atrium Banquet & Conference Center inside Carson Plus Shopping Center, 3143 Thompson Road, Indianapolis, on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the day ends at 4 p.m.

This seminar is for pastoral ministers, parish consolation and bereavement teams, chaplains, clergy, school administrators, counselors, funeral home personnel, social workers and nurses. It is sponsored by the Ministry of Consolation of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. Registration is $30 and includes lunch. A certificate of attendance will be available for continuing education. Deadline to register is Sept. 2. Registration is available online at www.archindy.org/consolation.

Many people who have been touched by suicide know there can be a stigma, in both the Christian and secular worlds. Father Rolheiser will lead participants through the spiritual approach to understanding suicide, which appeals to Catholics and non-Catholics alike and provides hope, consolation and empathy to anyone who supports those who have experienced suicide.

For information contact Gabriela Ross, at 317-592-4007 or gross@archindy.org.

