Around the Diocese: July 13, 2025 Todays Catholic

Corpus Christi Celebrated Across the Diocese

Having a Ball for a Good Cause

On Thursday, June 26, dozens of people gathered at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne for the annual Viva Bocce! fundraiser. After previously being organized by Redeemer Radio and the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana, this year’s event benefitted – and was led by the staff at – A Mother’s Hope, which offers safe shelter to pregnant homeless mothers while also while providing training and programs to improve their lives. To learn more about A Mother’s Hope and its mission, visit linktr.ee/amhfw. – Photos by Nick Meyer

