Around the Diocese: July 12, 2020

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne welcomes first executive director

FORT WAYNE — The board of directors of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne welcomes its first executive director, Lara Schreck, to the organization. Schreck will lead the 23 parish conferences of the Fort Wayne District as they provide help to those in poverty with food, clothing, transportation, furniture, rent or utility payments and household repairs.

Schreck comes to the society with five years of nonprofit experience in the areas of fundraising and program management. Most recently, she was the fundraising manager of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, where her responsibilities included grant writing, donor relations and new funding research. She was the first program director of the Wellspring Shoppe, a local clothing bank, where she actively recruited volunteers and marketed the new program to clients and donors in the community.

“We’ve been searching for our first executive director for several months,” stated Jack Dunifon, board president. “Lara’s experience and dedication to serving others make her the right person to help advance the mission of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.”

Schreck has extensive volunteer experience while serving in board leadership positions. She has a Master of Science degree from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Notre Dame.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1944. It currently serves over 40,000 individuals each year.

