Around the Diocese: July 11, 2021

Sisters of Providence celebrate jubilees

ST. MARY OF THE WOODS, Ind. — Nine Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with ties to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are celebrating jubilees this year.

75-year jubilarians

Sister Adele Beacham was born in Toronto, Canada. Currently, she ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister Adele, formerly Sister Joseph Therese, entered the congregation on July 22, 1946, from Holy Angels Parish in Dayton, Ohio. She professed perpetual vows on Jan. 23, 1954. During her time in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Adele ministered as a teacher and principal at St. John the Baptist School in Fort Wayne from 1961-69 and as a pastoral associate at St. Martin de Porres Parish in Syracuse from 1982-87. She also ministered at other locations in Indiana and Illinois.

Sister Joanne Cullins is a native of New Albany. Currently, she ministers in care in New Albany. Sister Joanne, formerly Sister Timothy, entered the congregation on Jan. 9. 1946, from Holy Trinity Parish in New Albany. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1953. During her time in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Joanne ministered as a teacher at St. John the Baptist School in Fort Wayne from 1957-61. She also ministered at other locations in Indiana as well as Illinois and Maryland.

Sister Mary Mark Dede is a native of Terre Haute. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister Mary Mark entered the congregation on Jan. 13, 1946, from St. Ann Parish in Terre Haute. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1953. During her time in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Mary Mark ministered as a teacher at Cathedral High School in Fort Wayne from 1952-53. She also ministered at other locations in Indiana as well as Massachusetts, Illinois, North Carolina, Maryland, California and Florida.

Sister Lois Ann Stoiber is a native of Joliet, Illinois. Currently, she ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister Lois Ann entered the congregation on Feb. 2, 1946, from St. Mary Carmelite Parish in Joliet. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1953. During her time in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Lois Ann ministered as a teacher at St. John the Baptist School in Fort Wayne from 1948-52, and at St. Jude School in Fort Wayne from 1953-58. She also ministered at other locations in Indiana as well as in Illinois.

70-year jubilarians

Sister Kathleen Kelly is a native of Chicago. Currently, she ministers as a spiritual director and volunteer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister Kathleen, formerly Sister Edward Marie, entered the congregation on Feb. 2, 1951, from Resurrection Parish in Chicago. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1958. During her time in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Kathleen ministered as a teacher at St. John the Baptist School in Fort Wayne from 1955-57. She also ministered at other locations in Indiana as well as in California and Illinois.

Sister Lucille Lechner is a native of Jasper. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer and assistant to the administrator of Providence Hall at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister Lucille, formerly Sister Mary Louis, entered the congregation on Jan. 9, 1951, from St. Joseph Parish in Jasper. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1957. During her time in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Lucille ministered as a teacher at St. Patrick School in Fort Wayne from 1967-70. She also ministered at other locations in Indiana as well as in Illinois and Oklahoma.

Sister Marie Grace Molloy is a native of Indianapolis. Currently, she ministers in the Archives Department for the Sisters of Providence and serves as the coordinator for the St. John Academy Alumnae Association. Sister Marie Grace entered the congregation on Feb. 2, 1951, from St. Patrick Parish in Indianapolis. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1958. During her time in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, she ministered as teacher and principal at Cathedral Grade School in Fort Wayne from 1964-67. Sister Marie Grace also ministered at other locations in Indiana as well as in Illinois.

is a native of Bloomington, Illinois. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer at St. Thomas Hospice in Hinsdale, Ill. Sister Rosemary, formerly Sister Rose Clare, entered the congregation on Feb. 2, 1951, from St. Patrick Parish in Terre Haute. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1958. During her time in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Rosemary ministered as a teacher at St. Patrick School in Fort Wayne from 1953-57. She also ministered at other locations in Indiana as well as in Illinois and New Hampshire.

60-year jubilarian

Sister Betty Hopf is a native of Jasper. Currently, she ministers as a chaplain for the Hux Cancer Center in Terre Haute. Sister Betty, formerly Sister Barbara Francis, entered the congregation on Sept. 18, 1961, from Holy Family Parish in Jasper. She professed perpetual vows on May 24, 1970. During her time in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Sister Betty ministered as a teacher at St. John the Baptist School in Fort Wayne from 1967-71, in addition to ministering as a CPE Intern at Memorial Hospital in South Bend from 1985-86, and as a chaplain at St. Joseph Medical Center in South Bend from 1986-2001. Additionally, she ministered at other locations in Indiana.

Blessed Solanus Casey canoe pilgrimage

FORT WAYNE — Graduated eighth-grade through graduated 12th-grade students are invited to join other Catholic teens from around the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Youth Minister John Pratt and a few outdoorsy seminarians and priests on the second annual Blessed Solanus Casey Canoe Pilgrimage July 29.

The group will celebrate an 8 a.m. Mass at the St. Felix Catholic Center in Huntington, then be shuttled to a launch site upstream on the Salamonie River. After canoeing down the river, with lunch provided en route, everyone will end the pilgrimage at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Felix center.

Cost to participate is $50. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, visit https://diocesefwsb.org/canoe-pilgrimage/.