Around the Diocese: January 6, 2019 Todays Catholic

Theology on Tap winter schedule

MISHAWAKA — Theology on Tap, a series of gatherings for young adults, will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 5 through March 5 at the Mishawaka Columbus Club, 114 W. 1st St., Mishawaka. All young adults are welcome to attend. There is no charge.

The theme for the winter series is “Confronting a Broken World.” The specific topics, and the speakers presenting them, are as follows.

• Feb. 5 – Sexual Abuse Crisis: What Can We Do? – Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

• Feb. 12 – How Can Beauty Save the World? – Band of Men (including live music)

• Feb. 19 – Why Does God Allow Suffering? – Father Raphael Mary, OP

• Feb. 26 – Religious Freedom or Discrimination? – Phillip Muñoz

• March 5 – Mardi Gras: Mass and party – at St. Joseph Church, Mishawaka

For more information or updates, contact Sean Allen, director of Young Adult Ministry, at 574-234-0687 or sallen@diocesefwsb.org.

USF awards full-ride scholarship

FORT WAYNE — Kevin Brown of Adams Central High School, Monroe, has been named the recipient of the 2018 University of Saint Francis Pay it Forward Scholarship.

The full-ride scholarship to USF is awarded annually to a student who represents going above and beyond to serve others and “pay it forward.”

Brown was selected after submitting an essay, reaching the finalists stage and being profiled in a feature video by WANE-TV.

Brown was awarded the scholarship during an assembly at Adams Central in December. USF president Sister M. Elise Kriss, presented the award, along with WANE’s Terra Brantley.

The other finalists, Margaret Kelly of Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, and Alex Yoder of Eastside High School, Butler, will receive half-tuition scholarships. Brown’s essay detailed his work with Adams County Cares, including Recreation Nation Athletic Camps for at-risk students, and the Drug and Opiates Symposium.

“As a high school athlete, it was important to me to see athletics utilized in a manner that reaches at-risk youth in my community rather than just as a competition and winning,” Brown wrote. “Over the last two years, I have gotten to know many of these kids and have tried to be a good mentor to them because I know that having just one person in a kid’s life that cares for him or her may be a game-changer for that kid.”

St. Joseph County Right to Life offers scholarships

SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph County Right to Life announced in December information regarding its annual Youth Essay Contest, Brother John Lavelle Scholarship and Dolores L. Peck Scholarship.

The Youth Essay Contest is open to all seventh- and eighth-grade students. Two winners will be selected: Both will be awarded $100 cash prizes at the annual Respect Life Prayer Dinner on April 9.

The Brother John Lavelle Scholarship is open to all graduating high school seniors and current college students. It is awarded to one exemplary pro-life student leader, who will receive a $500 check to go towards any expenses incurred in continuing his or her education.

For the first time, St. Joseph County Right to Life also presents the Dolores L. Peck Scholarship for art, which is open to all students in ninth-12th grades. This scholarship awards two student artists with $750 scholarships to be put toward continuing education after high school.

The application windows now are open for all three scholarships. Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 15. For more information visit www.prolifemichiana.org or call 574-232-5433.

Avilla students welcome diocesan seminarians

