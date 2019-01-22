Around the Diocese: January 27, 2019 Todays Catholic

Trivia night at Forever Learning

SOUTH BEND — Forever Learning Institute will host a trivia night fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Forever Learning, located in St. Therese, Little Flower Parish Center, 54191 Ironwood Rd., South Bend. The general-knowledge trivia competition will support FLI’s mission to improve the quality and dignity of senior adult life through continuing intellectual challenge, spiritual reflection and social interaction.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with competition beginning at 7 p.m. The trivia will be offered in 10 rounds or categories, with 10 questions in each round.

Each team is encouraged to bring its own snacks. A cash bar for beer, wine, soda and water will be offered. Teams are encouraged to bring table decorations. Prizes will be awarded.

Teams of up to eight participants may register at the Forever Learning office. Registration forms are available at the office or online at ForeverLearningInstitute.org. A $100 tax-deductible registration fee per team is due by Feb. 1. Call FLI at 574-282-1901 for more information.

Find greater meaning, community as a Providence Associate

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS — Champaign, Illinois, resident Nancy Olson felt at ease when she met with Sister Ann Casper.

Olson made monthly visits to meet with Sister Ann at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, during her spiritual integration to become a Providence Associate with the Sisters of Providence.

“We worked through the Providence Associates notebook, but also spent a lot of time talking about the history of the Congregation, about St. Mother Theodore Guerin (foundress of the Sisters of Providence) and about Sister Ann’s own personal journey in the community,” she said.

Olson officially became a Providence Associate in November 2018. She said she found the process uplifting.

“I continue to be inspired by all the wonderful things happening in the community,” she said. “It strengthens me to become part of the group and to feel their love and support in our mutual endeavor.”

Anyone looking for spiritual enrichment, support, a community, or a sense of mission, who feels God may be nudging them, can apply to become a Providence Associate of the Sisters of Providence. Applications are being accepted beginning Feb. 1 and concluding May 31 for those considering being a Providence Associate in the coming year.

Providence Associates are women and men of faith, ages 18 years and older, who share their own unique gifts and talents with others while walking with the Sisters of Providence.

The Providence Associate relationship with the Sisters of Providence began in 2007. Currently, there are more than 260 Providence Associates in the United States and Taiwan.

Accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister of Providence or another Providence Associate companion. During the meetings, the candidate and their companions learn and share about Providence spirituality.

Accepted candidates attend an orientation at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in October. Following the orientation, the candidate and companion usually meet once a month for the coming year.

Contact Providence Associate Co-Directors Debbie Dillow at 317-250-3294 or ddillow@spsmw.org or Sister Sue Paweski at 312-909-7492 or spaweski@spsmw.org to request an application. Learn more at ProvidenceAssociates.org.

University of Saint Francis announces Philosophy/Theology Spring Lecture Series

FORT WAYNE – The University of Saint Francis is pleased to announce four outstanding speakers and topics for its Philosophy/Theology Spring Lecture Series.

The lectures and their dates and times are:

“What is Truth? The Christian Nature of Reality” by Dr. T. Alexander Giltner, assistant professor of theology, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

“Faith, Reform, and Mission When the Church Becomes an Obstacle” by Father Joseph Chinnici, OFM, at 3 p.m. Feb. 17.

“Charles Taylor on Secularity and Social Imaginaries” by Dr. Vincent Wargo, associate professor of philosophy, at 7 p.m. March 20.

“Christian Friendship: Exploring the Tradition, Engaging the Culture” by Dr. John Bequette, professor of theology, at 7 p.m. April 10.

The Feb. 17 lecture will be in the North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St. The others will be in Brookside Ballroom, 2701 Spring St.

Admission is free to these lectures sponsored by the Department of Philosophy and Theology and the USF School of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

For more information, contact Angie Springer at 260-399-7700, ext. 8100, or aspringer@sf.edu.

Lindenwood to host Lenten retreat with Father Jerry Schweitzer

PLYMOUTH — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center presents a Lenten day retreat with Father Jerry Schweitzer on March 16 in Donaldson.

The retreat will focus on the Easter Vigil readings and their impact upon our faith as the liturgical year moves from Lent to Easter — from agony to ecstasy, death to life. Participants will explore how the Liturgy of the Word on Holy Saturday evening assists in the understanding of living a robust Christian life.

The cost of the retreat is $35 and includes lunch and refreshments. Father Schweitzer will celebrate Mass in Ancilla Domini Chapel during the retreat. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The retreat time is 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Register at Lindenwood.org before March 9.

Kelly Grier to deliver SMC commencement address

NOTRE DAME — Kelly Grier, a 1991 alumna of Saint Mary’s College and EY U.S. chairman and managing partner and EY Americas managing partner, will deliver the commencement address to the Saint Mary’s College Class of 2019. Grier will receive the college’s highest honor, an honorary doctor of humanities degree, at the ceremony on Saturday, May 18.

Elected last year for a four-year term, Grier is the first woman to lead the giant accounting and professional-services firm in the Americas. In her role, she leads more than 72,000 people in 31 countries, with an annual revenue of $15.6 billion. During her 28-year tenure, she has held a variety of roles, previously serving as EY’s Central U.S. regional managing partner, EY Americas vice chair of talent and Chicago office managing partner.

Grier earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Saint Mary’s College and has previously served as a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship and currently serves on the board of governors for the Center for Audit Quality, among others. She also has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a “Young Global Leader” and was named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 Most Powerful Women in Business list.

Saint Mary’s also will present an honorary degree to Sister Maureen Grady, CSC, who spent 20 years in war zones in the Middle East as chief operating officer for Catholic Near East Welfare, caring for war victims and supporting the restoration of social services and infrastructure in Lebanon and Syria. Sister Maureen has been praised for her “tenacity and resourcefulness” while serving the poor and the suffering in dangerous conditions. She received Lebanese national citizenship and the National Order of the Cedar Officer badge for acts of courage and devotion of great moral value to Lebanon, as well as the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Medal from the Holy See for service to the Catholic Church.

Now a senior lecturer with Saint Mary’s Department of Nursing Science, she advocates a holistic approach to pastoral care, helping students develop the personal communication skills necessary to perform their healing work, while being an empathetic witness to a patient’s suffering.

