Around the Diocese: January 26, 2020 Todays Catholic

Theology on Tap South Bend winter series

MISHAWAKA — Young adults in their 20s and 30s, single or married, in the South Bend area are welcome to come and enjoy a Catholic speaker series and share in food, fellowship and faith.

Sponsored by the office of Young Adult and Campus Ministry of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, the theme for the winter Theology on Tap series is “Reclaiming Goodness, Truth and Beauty.” The meeting dates and specific topics will be: Jan. 28, “Reclaiming Gender,” with Dr. John Rice; Feb. 4, “Reclaiming Science,” with Chris Baglow, Ph.D.; Feb. 11, “Reclaiming Culture,” with Father Paulinus Odozor, CSSp; Feb. 18, “Reclaiming Art,” with Stephen Barany, M.Div.; and Feb. 25, a Mardi Gras: Mass and party at St. Joseph Church, South Bend.

All speakers will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 553 E. Washington St., South Bend. For more information visit http://www.diocesefwsb.org/tot.

Classes springing at Forever Learning

SOUTH BEND — Adult learners are getting ready to return to Forever Learning Institute for another 10-week semester of lifelong learning.

A not-for-profit school attracting volunteer instructors from a variety of backgrounds, the breadth and depth of course offerings is what brings over 1,000 students to FLI each semester. And at $45 a course, Forever Learning remains accessible to seniors on any budget. Class topics include health and fitness, creative arts, music, dance, history and political science, religion, languages, literature, leisure activities, business and computer technology.

Students may view the 100-plus course offerings online at www.foreverlearninginstitute.org or stop by Forever Learning at 54191 Ironwood Rd., South Bend, to pick up a course guide. Guides are also made available through St. Joseph County public libraries.

Classes take place at locations throughout Michiana. Forever Learning’s main campus and office are in St. Therese, Little Flower Parish Center. Classes also are taught at the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph County, Southfield Village, and new this semester, Howard Park.

The 10-week spring semester will begin March 2. Onsite registration for all classes will be available Feb. 18, 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students also may register for classes by mail, using the registration form online or in the course guide.

The mission of Forever Learning Institute Inc., is to improve the quality and dignity of senior adult life through continuing intellectual challenge, spiritual reflection and social interaction. Classes are available to all seniors 50 years of age and older regardless of race, color, religion or ethnic origin.

For more information contact Eve Finnessy, executive director, at 574-282-1901 or eve@foreverlearninginstitute.org.

Catechesis of the Good Shepherd course

ST. MEINRAD — Training in the Montessori-based method of Catholic formation for young children will be offered by St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Indiana.

Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Level I training includes three sessions. The first session will be held June 10-14 on the St. Meinrad campus. The deadline for registration is March 1.

The training is designed to create and facilitate a sacred, hands-on space for children called an atrium, where children and their catechists can hear, ponder and celebrate the essential mysteries of the Catholic faith as revealed in Scripture and the liturgy.

This course will enrich the participant through fostering a catechist’s spirituality, grounded in theological and pedagogical formation, along with a study of Maria Montessori’s vision of the human person.

In addition to providing the theory and praxis of the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, the course will prepare participants to develop and facilitate an atrium for 3- to 6-year-old children. After completing the course in January 2021, the participant will be certified as a Level I Catechist by the National Association of the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd.

The second and third training sessions will be held July 16-19 and Jan. 7-10, 2021. For more information and to register, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/continuing-formation/catechesis-of-the-good-shepherd/.

The program is offered by the school’s Continuing Formation Program. For more details, contact Morgan Simon at msimon@saintmeinrad.edu or 812-357-6341.

Medical mission taking volunteers

FORT WAYNE — Divine Healer Medical Mission is in need of medical volunteers for its next trip to Nigeria in April. Divine Healer is located in Fort Wayne and was started by Sister M. Austin Terese Esotu of the Daughters of Mary, Mother of Mercy, who felt God was calling her to serve the poor and needy throughout the world. Sister Austin, a nurse practitioner, is a native of Nigeria.

Divine Healer’s purpose is to share God’s love, compassion and healing power by improving health care for the poor and establishing food pantries for the hungry. The next mission trip takes place April 14-24 to a rural area in Nigeria. The group is in need of doctors, nurses and medical personnel who are willing to serve the poor.

Anyone interested in learning more about past medical missions or how to join the April trip can visit www.divinehealer.org, email divinehealermed@gmail.com or call Nancy at 260-402-4263. Donations are gratefully accepted at Divine Healer Medical Mission, P.O. Box 10021, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46850 and on the website.

St. Joseph, Elkhart county right to life organizations merge

SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph County Right to Life announced the week of Jan. 13 a merger with Elkhart County Right to Life. The merger was effective Jan. 1. The combined organization will conduct business as Right to Life Michiana.

St. Joseph County Right to Life was founded in 1972. For 45 years, SJCRTL has been taking a fervent stand for the respect and protection of all innocent human life from fertilization to natural death. The foresight and resolve of the founding members continued to strengthen, making the organization a powerful force for life in north-central Indiana.

Elkhart County Right to Life began in 1973 and has grown in many ways. The organization has led the call for respect for life through monthly and annual life chains, an annual rally and prayer walk, a presence at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, pastors’ luncheons and a fall reception.

Right to Life Michiana will continue with the mission of protecting human life from fertilization to natural death through education, prayer, advocacy, and outreach until practices like abortion, assisted suicide and euthanasia are unthinkable.

Right to Life Michiana Executive Director Jackie Appleman said, “Our organizations have joined forces to provide a comprehensive network of integrated programs that will educate, advocate and reach out to our St. Joseph and Elkhart county communities. Doubling down on our efforts, we are closely monitoring upcoming threats and executing a fierce strategic plan to protect innocent human life at all ends of the spectrum. All the while, we continue to bring about a cultural change, impacting hearts and minds to live out pro-life convictions alongside us. Together, we are Right to Life Michiana.”

Right to Life of Northeast Indiana unveiled as new regional affiliate

FORT WAYNE — At the 46th annual march for life in Fort Wayne Jan. 18, Allen County Right to Life announced a shift to become Right to Life of Northeast Indiana. The expansion includes seven counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Wells.

The change comes after recognizing that Allen County Right to Life could better serve the area by partnering with already-strong pro-life communities in surrounding counties. Many of the residents in those counties participate in Allen County pro-life events such as the March for Life, which happens each year.

“We have met with many passionate pro-life groups and individuals throughout Northeast Indiana that are working hard to promote a culture that respects life in their communities,” Abigail Lorenzen, operations and media director for Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, said in a statement. “Our shift to regional affiliate reflects a partnership between these seven counties to move forward together to educate, advocate, encourage and defend all human life. Our area already has strong pro-life values. As a region, we are stronger together.”

The Jan. 18 march included a video that unveiled the expansion and explained how pro-life advocates in Northeast Indiana can translate their values into loving action. Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomes anyone who would like to partner in advocating for innocent human life, from conception to natural death.

RLNI will support the Northeast Indiana region through the programming and initiatives it has in place today. A few examples of these include: church or school pro-life presentations, special events, movie screenings, candidate surveys and responses, bus trips to the National March for Life, the Life Defenders pro-life apologetics training and workshops, and an annual legislative forum.

Schools, churches or other local organizations that would like to partner with Right to Life of Northeast Indiana can contact Lorenzen at abigail@ichooselife.org to learn how. To view the expansion video visit www.ichooselife.org/now.

