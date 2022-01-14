Around the Diocese: January 16, 2022 Todays Catholic

Theology on Tap winter series

FORT WAYNE – Theology on Tap will begin a winter series in February titled “Go Forth!” This will be held every Tuesday of the month at the University of Saint Francis’ downtown campus: Fort Wayne Women’s Club, 402 W. Wayne St. Each session will begin at 6:30, with the talk starting at 7 p.m. Theology on Tap gives adults in their 20s and 30s, whether married or single, an opportunity to learn about their faith in fellowship with others. Speakers for the winter session with be Father Jose Arroyo, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, Jessica Hayes, OV and Sister Jacinta Krecek, OSF. A closing Mass and party will be hosted on March 1 at Brookside on the university’s campus. Visit www.diocesefwsb.org/tot

Catholic Charities receives OSV grant

FORT WAYNE – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend received a grant from OSV Institute in the amount of $5,000 to aid in the resettlement of Afghan refugees within the local community. “We are extremely grateful to OSV Institute for aiding us in our mission to serve all those in need, as Christ would have us do,” says Dan Florin, interim CEO of CCFWSB.

“As two Catholic organizations, it is our shared responsibility to hold all life as sacred and promote the dignity of each human. Because of these emergency funds, we can do that, as well as invite more community members to help us.”

Since 1975, Catholic Charities has aided war-torn families in putting their lives back together. The only resettlement agency in northeast Indiana, the organization is responsible for assisting these families with basic needs, finding permanent housing, and gaining employment, among other things. The funds from this grant will go towards aiding clients in their first 30 to 90 days after placement.

“Our Sunday Visitor’s support of CCFWSB recognizes its long history of successfully assisting refugees in resettlement,” says Matt Smith, Director of Strategic Alliances at OSV Institute. “OSV’s mission of ‘Championing the Church’ can be realized in serving those in need as Christ would have us do.”

Catholic Charities has aided more than 75 Afghan individuals resettle in northeast Indiana since October 2021, helping them with basic necessities, housing and employment within their first 30 to 90 days.

Exploring the lives of mystics

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS – The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, will host “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery” both in-person and virtually on Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 13 and April 10 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Providence Spirituality and Conference Center. Registration is online at events.sistersofprovidence.org, by phone at 812-535-2952 or email at [email protected].

St. Meinrad given Lilly Endowment grant

ST. MEINRAD – St. Meinrad Archabbey received a grant of $1.25 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support its second phase of Saint Meinrad’s Young Adult Initiative. The primary goal of this phase of the program is to support Catholic parishes and ministry leaders in reimagining their approaches to young adult outreach, accompaniment, and discipleship.

During the five-year grant period, Saint Meinrad plans to create a parish guide for ministry with young adults; develop resources and offer workshops for bishops, priests, deacons, and laity from across the United States to inform them of the Phase 1 findings and promote usage of the parish guide; and invite some of the parishes that Saint Meinrad worked with during Phase 1 to continue their young adult engagement efforts and become mentors to neighboring parishes.

Novena for life planned for Jan. 19

FORT WAYNE — Thousands of Catholics are invited to pray the ‘9 Days for Life’ Novena Jan. 19-27 for the Protection of Human Life

Nine Days for Life is a novena for the protection of human life. Each day’s intention is accompanied by a short reflection and suggested actions to help build a culture of life. Resources are available at www.respectlife.org.

* * *