Around the Diocese: January 12, 2020

Yahne receives St. Mary, Mother of God Parish award

FORT WAYNE — For a decade following the death of Father Tom O’Connor, St. Mary, Mother of God Parish in Fort Wayne honored individuals in the community who, through their endeavors or by their work with others, encouraged what they called “the next generation of Father Toms.” With only one exception, and by design, recipients of the Father Tom O’Connor Light of Christ Award were not members of the parish.

After phasing out that recognition, a new award was created to honor members of the parish for their service. That award is presented close to Jan. 1 of each year, the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, the parish patron.

The recipient of the 2020 St. Mary, Mother of God Sharing the Light of Christ award is Kenneth Yahne. Pastor Father Phil Widmann presented the award, an engraved statue of the Madonna of the Streets, to Yahne during Mass on Dec. 29. Yahne chairs the parish finance committee, works with the Bells of St. Mary’s Scholarship program, counts the Sunday collection, ushers and serves as a lector and an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist. He has spent years helping to connect donated automobiles with persons who could not otherwise afford reliable transportation. He serves as parish liaison to Wellspring Interfaith Social Services and has served on the parish council as well as on numerous parish committees.

Ad Altare Dei introductory meeting

MISHAWAKA — Duty to God is one of the primary requirements of Scouting. One way for Scouts to grow in their relationship with God is to work on their religious emblems. The Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting will hold an informational meeting at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Elkhart Jan. 12 from 4-5:30 p.m. to provide an overview of the Ad Altare Dei program and to begin working on the requirements. The Ad Altare Dei religious emblem is for Scouts, both boys and girls, who are in seventh through 12th grades. Parents can purchase the Ad Altare workbook at the LaSalle Council Office near the University of Notre Dame. For more information, contact Carl Loesch, cloesch@diocesefwsb.org.

Diocesan liturgical trainings offered

FORT WAYNE — The Office of Worship has organized diocesan liturgical trainings on upcoming Saturdays for lectors and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion. There is no charge to attend a training, but advance registration is required online or by mail.

Lector trainings will be on Feb. 8 at St. Jude Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr., Fort Wayne and on Feb. 29 at St. Pius X Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger. Extraordinary minister trainings will be on Feb. 1 at the St. John Paul II Center, 1328 W. Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka, and on Feb. 15 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4916 Trier Rd, Fort Wayne.

The times and durations of the trainings vary. For more specific information and to register online, please visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Trainings-And-Retreats.

Huntington County Right to Life to collect names for ad

HUNTINGTON — Jan. 22 marks the 47th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, that legalized abortion on demand and has resulted in the deaths of over 61,000,000 children waiting to be born.

Each year, Huntington County Right to Life commemorates this anniversary with a large newspaper ad containing the names of those who oppose needless killing of the unborn. Those who wish to show their support of the pro-life efforts in Huntington County may include their names on the memorial ad. A minimum donation of $1 per name is requested to help defray the cost of the ad.

Names may be submitted at the Huntington County Right to Life office, 34 E. Washington St., or at any participating Huntington County church. HCRTL office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The deadline for submitting names is noon Sunday, Jan. 12.

