Around the Diocese: January 10, 2012 Todays Catholic

Alpha Online begins Jan. 18

MISHAWAKA — Alpha Online is a series of small-group discussions for young adults that features the highly acclaimed Alpha film installments, exploring Christian faith in an engaging, contemporary style. Inspiring stories and interviews from all around the world will be shared.

The program takes place Monday evenings Jan. 18 to March 22, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., over Zoom. All young adults who desire to deepen their own relationship with Jesus or introduce someone else to what life in Christ looks like are welcome.

Register for free at diocesefwsb.org/alpha/. For more information contact the Secretariat for Evangelization and Discipleship at 574-234-0687.

Online spring Retrouvaille

FORT WAYNE — The constant arguing: It’s no fun. Retrouvaille can help.

Retrouvaille can help couples work through struggles in their marriages, difficult situations that seem impossible to repair. Since 1977, this program’s tools have helped strengthen and improve the marriages of tens of thousands of couples throughout the world. Retrouvaille couples have experienced marital difficulty at all levels, including disillusionment and deep misery.

Indianapolis Retrouvaille will hold its next weekend virtually, March 4-7 via Zoom. The weekend introduces couples to important communication tools. In the privacy of home, participants will examine their life together in a new and positive way. After the weekend, they will attend six follow-up sessions — also via Zoom. Post-weekend topics focus on specific issues, including conflict management.

Begin again. Learn more and register today at www.helpourmarriage.org or email retrouindy@gmail.com for confidential registration information.

* * *