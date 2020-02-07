Todays Catholic
February 7, 2020 // Diocese

Around the diocese: February 9, 2020

Help for struggling marriages

INDIANAPOLIS — For those who feel alone in their marriage, there is help. Retrouvaille (pronounced “retro-vi,” with a long “I”) means “rediscovery” and offers the chance to rediscover oneself, their spouse and a loving relationship in their marriage.

Tens of thousands of couples headed for divorce have successfully saved their marriages by attending the weekend and follow-up sessions. Retrouvaille is not a  spiritual retreat, sensitivity group, seminar or social gathering.

To learn more about the program or to confidentially register for the March 13-15 weekend in Tipton and follow-up post-weekend sessions in Indianapolis, visit www.HelpOurMarriage.com or www.retrouvaille.org, email RetrouIndy@gmail.com or call 317-489-6811.

Photos provided by Stephen Yusko
Seminarians Zane Langenbrunner, top, and Samuel Anderson of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend receive the holy Scriptures Jan. 12 from His Excellency Bernard A. Hebda, Archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis. Archbishop Hebda conferred the ministry of lector on 35 students of Pontifical North American College during a Mass that took place in the College’s Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Vatican City State.

Romero, Grodi, Father Schmitz to headline men’s conference

FORT WAYNE — Rekindle the Fire men’s conference will take place at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Saturday, Feb. 22. The day’s lineup of speakers will include well-known Catholic speaker and vlogger Father Michael Schmitz.

Father Schmitz is the director of youth and young adult ministry for the Diocese of Duluth and chaplain of the Newman Center at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Jesse Romero is a full-time, bilingual Catholic lay evangelist whose preaching apostolate is called On Fire Evangelization. Romero is also a retired Los Angeles deputy sheriff, husband, father and grandfather.

Also speaking at the conference is Eternal Word Television Network host Marcus Grodi, a convert who was received into the Church with his wife and their two older sons in 1992.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will conduct a Q&A session at the conference and celebrate Mass.

Rekindle the Fire is a group of Catholic men who seek to “Rekindle the Fire” of Christ’s love within and become better leaders, friends, husbands, fathers and sons through prayer, fellowship, faith and spiritual service to family, parish and community. Fourteen chapters of the year-round ministry exist at parishes across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

To register for the conference or to contact a local chapter, visit rekindlethefire.net. Adult tickets are $45 and student tickets are $25.

Provided by Mattie Willerton
Students at Corpus Christi School, South Bend, participate in a Catholic Schools Week service project to make birthday bags containing everything needed for a birthday celebration. Each class brought a different item such as cake mix, frosting, plates and candles — shown by fourth graders — and the eighth graders assembled the bags.

Provided by Lois Widner
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Fort Wayne, kicked off Catholic Schools Week by honoring members of the military. Monday was “Celebrating the Nation” day and the students came together for a military presentation. The officers present were, from left, Sgt. 1st Class Von Bultemeyer, Lt. Col. David Moore, Staff Sgt. Jennifer Barton and Staff Sgt. Aaron Barton. Nichole Moore also was present and spoke about being supportive as a spouse of a military person. The students began the presentation with “The Star-Spangled Banner” and recited prayers for all branches of the military.

* * *

