Around the diocese: February 9, 2020 Todays Catholic

Help for struggling marriages

INDIANAPOLIS — For those who feel alone in their marriage, there is help. Retrouvaille (pronounced “retro-vi,” with a long “I”) means “rediscovery” and offers the chance to rediscover oneself, their spouse and a loving relationship in their marriage.

Tens of thousands of couples headed for divorce have successfully saved their marriages by attending the weekend and follow-up sessions. Retrouvaille is not a spiritual retreat, sensitivity group, seminar or social gathering.

To learn more about the program or to confidentially register for the March 13-15 weekend in Tipton and follow-up post-weekend sessions in Indianapolis, visit www.HelpOurMarriage.com or www.retrouvaille.org, email RetrouIndy@gmail.com or call 317-489-6811.

Romero, Grodi, Father Schmitz to headline men’s conference FORT WAYNE — Rekindle the Fire men’s conference will take place at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Saturday, Feb. 22. The day’s lineup of speakers will include well-known Catholic speaker and vlogger Father Michael Schmitz. Father Schmitz is the director of youth and young adult ministry for the Diocese of Duluth and chaplain of the Newman Center at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Jesse Romero is a full-time, bilingual Catholic lay evangelist whose preaching apostolate is called On Fire Evangelization. Romero is also a retired Los Angeles deputy sheriff, husband, father and grandfather. Also speaking at the conference is Eternal Word Television Network host Marcus Grodi, a convert who was received into the Church with his wife and their two older sons in 1992. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will conduct a Q&A session at the conference and celebrate Mass. Rekindle the Fire is a group of Catholic men who seek to “Rekindle the Fire” of Christ’s love within and become better leaders, friends, husbands, fathers and sons through prayer, fellowship, faith and spiritual service to family, parish and community. Fourteen chapters of the year-round ministry exist at parishes across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. To register for the conference or to contact a local chapter, visit rekindlethefire.net. Adult tickets are $45 and student tickets are $25.

​

* * *