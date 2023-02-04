Around the Diocese: February 5, 2023
St. Vincent de Paul Holds Epiphany Concert
Provided by Monica Aquila
In a continued celebration during the Christmas season, an Epiphany Concert was held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. The concert featured musicians from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
St. Pius X Holds Epiphany Concert
Phil Niswonger
St. Pius X Parish’s Music Ministry, under the direction of Jeremy Hoy and assistants Beth Habas and Samantha Kneibel, presented their annual Epiphany Sunday Christmas Concert on Sunday, Jan. 8, that featured 45 members of the Sunday Choir, 24 from the 6th to 8th Grade Choir, 56 from the Children’s Choir, 15 from the Adult Handbell Choir, 12 from the Youth Handbell Choir, and 81 from the Orchestra, including their famous brass and tympani for a total of 235 musicians. At the conclusion following a standing ovation, Father Bill Schooler honored their four new deacons just ordained the previous day: Deacons Phil Hayes, Mike Plenzler, James Summers, Jr., and Harry Verhiley.
St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Celebrates Solemn High Mass
Provided by St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr
A Solemn High Mass for the Epiphany was celebrated at St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Catholic Church in South Bend on Friday, Jan. 6. Monsignor John Fritz, FSSP, Pastor of St. Stanislaus, celebrated Mass with assistance from Father Royce Gregerson and Father Christopher Lapp. Bishop Rhoades blessed the congregation following Mass.
Most Precious Blood School Hosts Trivia Night
Provided by Angela Gernhardt
Most Precious Blood School in Fort Wayne held the annual Trivia Night fundraiser in the school gym on Saturday, Jan. 21. The night included food, fellowship, and fun.
Opposing Catholic High Schools Celebrate Mass Together Before Wrestling Meet
Carl Loesch
Prior to the Marian High School-Saint Joseph High School wrestling match in Mishawaka on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Marian Head Coach, Wes LaFluer, and Saint Joseph Head Coach, Will Howell-Bey, gathered their teams for Mass, arranged by Carl Loesch, Secretary for Pastoral Ministries and Catachesis, in the Chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes at Marian High School. Father Jason Freiburger, Pastor of St. Monica’s, was the Mass celebrant.
St. Vincent de Paul Parish Holds Gospel Music Concert
Photos Provided by Monica Aquila
On Saturday, Jan. 21, St. Vincent de Paul Parish held a Gospel Music Concert featuring John Angotti. Angotti sang and played the piano. The concert, which was open to the public, also featured the St. Vincent de Paul choir.
