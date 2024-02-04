Around the Diocese: February 4, 2023 Todays Catholic

Seven Sisters Retreat

More than 60 members of the Seven Sisters Apostolate from throughout the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, along with founder Janette Howe from Minnesota, gathered for a weekend retreat at St. Felix Catholic Center in Huntington on Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27. On Saturday, Bishop Rhoades joined the group to celebrate Mass and then enjoy dinner with the women. The mission of the Seven Sisters Apostolate is a call to strengthen the Church by ensuring that a Holy Hour is prayed every day of the week for the sole intention of a specific priest or bishop. At the closing of Mass, Bishop Rhoades thanked the members for their prayers, telling them that he can feel those prayers working for him. – Nicole Hahn

Most Precious Blood

St. Matthew Cathedral School

Holy Cross Spelling Bee Crowned

* * *