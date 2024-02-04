Todays Catholic
Diocese

Around the Diocese: February 4, 2023

Todays Catholic

Seven Sisters Retreat

More than 60 members of the Seven Sisters Apostolate from throughout the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, along with founder Janette Howe from Minnesota, gathered for a weekend retreat at St. Felix Catholic Center in Huntington on Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27. On Saturday, Bishop Rhoades joined the group to celebrate Mass and then enjoy dinner with the women. The mission of the Seven Sisters Apostolate is a call to strengthen the Church by ensuring that a Holy Hour is prayed every day of the week for the sole intention of a specific priest or bishop. At the closing of Mass, Bishop Rhoades thanked the members for their prayers, telling them that he can feel those prayers working for him. – Nicole Hahn

Most Precious Blood

Facebook photo via Jacob Bloom
Teenagers at Most Precious Blood Parish in Fort Wayne gathered after Mass on Sunday, January 21, to participate in an afternoon of “Teen Trivia.” The game was a close call, with the team “The Geniuses” winning by only one point.

St. Matthew Cathedral School

Facebook photo
The fifth grade students at the Cathedral School of St. Matthew, above, made the most of the extremely cold weather during a field trip to Howard Park in South Bend on Tuesday, January 23, where they enjoyed a day of ice skating. For 11 students, this was their first time on the rink.

Holy Cross Spelling Bee Crowned

The fourth through eighth grade students at Holy Cross Grade School in South Bend participated in the school’s annual spelling bee on Tuesday, January 23. Charlotte, the school champion, pictured at left, will represent Holy Cross in the upcoming regional spelling bee.

* * *

