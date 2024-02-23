Todays Catholic
February 23, 2024

Around the Diocese: February 25, 2024

Todays Catholic

Diocesan Schools Honored for Strong IREAD Scores

On Thursday, February 15, 14 schools of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend were honored by state leaders for having scores of 95 percent or higher on the 2023 IREAD assessment at a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse. In all, 241 schools across the state were lauded for their marks on the state’s standardized reading test.

The schools from the diocese included: St. John the Evangelist, Goshen; Christ the King, South Bend; Sacred Heart, Warsaw; St. Joseph Grade School, South Bend; St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne; St. Jude, Fort Wayne; St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne; St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla; St. Rose of Lima, Monroeville; St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne; St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkhart; Mishawaka Catholic, Mishawaka; St. Anthony de Padua, South Bend; and St. Pius X, Granger.

Representatives from three area schools – St. John the Evangelist, Christ the King, and Sacred Heart – made the trip to Indianapolis, where they were recognized by David Maugel, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, and Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.

Photos provided by the Catholic Schools Office
Representatives from Sacred Heart School in Warsaw (above and below) pose with Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, and David Maugel, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, during an event at the Indiana Statehouse on Thursday, February 15.

St. John the Evangelist School in Goshen.

Christ the King School in South Bend.

Ash Wednesday Comes To All of Us

Immaculate Conception Parish, Auburn,

Photos by Joshua Schipper
St. Mary School students, Avilla.

40th Anniversary of Ordination to the Priesthood Celebrated at St. Gaspar

Photos provided by St. Gaspar del Bufalo Church
On Sunday, February 11, St. Gaspar del Bufalo Church in Rome City surprised Bishop Rhoades by throwing a parish-wide party to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood, which Bishop Rhoades marked in 2023. A potluck followed a Mass celebrated by Bishop Rhoades.

