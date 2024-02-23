Around the Diocese: February 25, 2024 Todays Catholic

Diocesan Schools Honored for Strong IREAD Scores

On Thursday, February 15, 14 schools of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend were honored by state leaders for having scores of 95 percent or higher on the 2023 IREAD assessment at a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse. In all, 241 schools across the state were lauded for their marks on the state’s standardized reading test.

The schools from the diocese included: St. John the Evangelist, Goshen; Christ the King, South Bend; Sacred Heart, Warsaw; St. Joseph Grade School, South Bend; St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne; St. Jude, Fort Wayne; St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne; St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla; St. Rose of Lima, Monroeville; St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne; St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkhart; Mishawaka Catholic, Mishawaka; St. Anthony de Padua, South Bend; and St. Pius X, Granger.

Representatives from three area schools – St. John the Evangelist, Christ the King, and Sacred Heart – made the trip to Indianapolis, where they were recognized by David Maugel, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, and Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.

Ash Wednesday Comes To All of Us

40th Anniversary of Ordination to the Priesthood Celebrated at St. Gaspar

* * *