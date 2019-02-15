Around the Diocese: February 17, 2019 Todays Catholic

Celebrating Black History Month

McGrath Institute for Church Life to be honored at NCEA

NOTRE DAME — The McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame will receive a 2019 “Lead. Learn. Proclaim.” award from the National Catholic Educational Association

for dedication and commitment to excellence in Catholic education. The annual award honors those whose ministry is Catholic school education and who have demonstrated a strong Catholic educational philosophy as well as exceptional efforts, dedication and achievements.

The McGrath Institute for Church Life was chosen from more than 150,000 teachers and administrators, as well as diocesan leaders and organizations dedicated to the nation’s Catholic schools. John C. Cavadini, professor of theology and director of the institute, will accept the award during the annual NCEA Convention & Expo that will take place April 23-25 in Chicago.

“On behalf of all of us who work at the McGrath Institute, I am profoundly grateful for this recognition,” Cavadini said. “It provides an inspiration to work even harder towards the goal of strengthening the educational ministries of the Church.”

Barbara McGraw Edmondson, NCEA chief leadership and program officer, said: “The LLP award is a celebration of all that is good in Catholic schools. Our awardees are those individuals whose dedication, commitment, enthusiasm and care help to build dynamic communities where students are challenged and inspired to explore, to enjoy and to reach their potential as young people of faith and endless possibilities.”

Braun achieves Eagle Scout rank

FORT WAYNE — Paul Braun, the son of Mark and Kathy Braun, was recognized Feb. 3 for earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Paul completed all the requirements for Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank, which included an Eagle Scout Service Project. His project was a more than 60-foot circular stepping-stone rosary walk, which he designed and installed at St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel School courtyard. It consisted of Our Father stones and stones engraved with the mysteries of the rosary.

Paul is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 19 at St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne.

Redeemer Radio launches ‘Lent Radio Challenge’

FORT WAYNE — Redeemer Radio has launched an awareness campaign for its upcoming “Lent Radio Challenge,” which encourages listeners to reset all of the dials in their car radios to 95.7 (Michiana) or 106.3 (Northeast Indiana) for the 40 days of Lent.

Throughout the duration of the 40 days of Lent, listeners who commit to the challenge will listen only to Redeemer Radio and will receive a daily e-boost, a meditation via email written by local contributors.

“Every year, it’s so easy for many of us to just find a penance and deny our body of some pleasure,” said Cindy Black, executive director of Redeemer Radio. “We forget that we also need to fill up our souls with the things of God.”

The challenge encourages a more fruitful and inspiring Lenten journey through the dynamic Catholic content offered on the air and in the meditations sent each morning.

Sign up for the Lent Radio Challenge online at www.LentRadio.com.

