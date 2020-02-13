Around the Diocese: February 16, 2020 Todays Catholic

Burial service for aborted fetal remains

SOUTH BEND —Five months have passed since 2,411 aborted fetal remains were discovered at the property of Ulrich Klopfer, a former abortionist in South Bend, after he passed away in September. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, they were laid to rest at Southlawn Cemetery.

A prayerful memorial service in remembrance of the children will take place Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. at the cemetery, 61300 U.S. 31 in South Bend. Right to Life Michiana, Lake County Right to Life and Right to Life Northeast Indiana will host the service.

For more information contact Right to Life Michiana at prolifemichiana.org or 574-232-5433.

Ege parish mission scheduled for March

EGE — Immaculate Conception Parish in Ege will host a parish mission March 15-18. All are invited to attend, and to “be renewed and worship the Father in spirit and in Truth.” (Jn 4:23)

On Sunday, Mary Jo Parrish of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, will present “Turbulent Times for Faith.” Monday, Deborah Baum of Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne, will present “We are treasures and gifts of the Holy Spirit.” Tuesday, the parish will welcome Father Jonathan Norton, Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw, and his talk, “Renewed by the Sacraments.” On Thursday, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will celebrate the Mass.

All presentations and the liturgy will begin at 7 p.m. For more information contact Paul Sade at sadep@sgcs.k12.in.us or 260-609-5607.

* * *