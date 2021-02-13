Around the Diocese: February 14, 2021 Todays Catholic

OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation launched

HUNTINGTON – In an ongoing effort to answer St. Pope John Paul II’s call for a New Evangelization that is new in its ardor, expressions and methods, OSV Institute has unveiled the OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation. This new innovation ecosystem is committed to pulling together the best of both worlds in ministry and entrepreneurship, established with the sole purpose of forging new paths for people to encounter the truth and beauty of the Catholic Church.

Operating as the philanthropic arm of OSV and recognized as one of the oldest Catholic grant-makers in the United States, the newly named OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation seeks an evolution that better embodies the values by which OSV was first founded. Archbishop John F. Noll, a trailblazer of his time, founded OSV over 100 years ago using new methods and approaches to educate Catholic faithful and advance the Gospel of Jesus Christ. OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation recognizes the need for a similar catalyst today to cultivate thought leadership, strategic doing, and design thinking to ultimately energize and renew the 21st-century Church.

This is an unprecedented initiative in the Church, and OSV aims to lead the way by fostering new ideas and approaches necessary for the Church to reach the modern world.

This shift in paradigm was brought to life in 2020 with the first-ever OSV Innovation Challenge, a contest set to recur annually that awarded three $100,000 grants to projects making a profound impact on the Church. It also debuted the release of OSV Innovation Talks, a series of professionally produced talks by prominent Catholic leaders aimed at sparking discussion on a broad range of topics relevant in ministry.

Beyond these new initiatives, OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation’s vision for the future includes such things as learning labs, a consulting network of coaches and mentors, startup accelerators, think tanks and capacity-building grants in targeted areas that are outcome-driven and offer lasting solutions, said Jason Nees, director of marketing services. “There’s never been a better time for innovation in our Church, and we are excited to be leading the way.”

St. Joseph Community Health Foundation awards grant

FORT WAYNE — Amani Family Services has been awarded a grant in the amount of $20,000 by the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. The grant will be used to partially support Amani’s Substance Use and Community Support Programs, which provide mental health assessments, counseling, bicultural adjustment groups and substance use support services to immigrants and refugees residing in Allen County.

Thus far, these funds have allowed Amani to continue to provide substance use and mental health therapy services to clients in spite of barriers incurred by COVID-19.

Like many clients, upon being referred to Amani following a drunk driving arrest, “Scott” had struggled to maintain a stable relationship with his wife and children. Following Scott’s completion of Amani’s Substance Use Program, his wife contacted Amani personally to let them know of the positive change she had witnessed in her husband, who is now stably employed, saving money to purchase a home and much more involved in his children’s lives.

With regard to St. Joseph Community Health Foundation’s long-standing support of Amani and local immigrants and refugees, Irene Paxia, CEO, said “thanks to the work of community partners like the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, we are able to more effectively help those in need. We are truly fortunate to work alongside such generous individuals in achieving our mission of promoting safety, encouraging personal growth and fostering a spirit of belonging for immigrants and refugees here in Allen County.”

Amani Family Services is a private nonprofit organization serving over 1,800 families and individuals from around the world who have made Allen County their home. It is one of the largest nonprofit agencies serving immigrants and refugees in the area, offering five programs and employing over 40 multilingual staff members, contractors and interpreters. Amani services include child abuse and neglect intervention and prevention, victim care, support for human trafficking victims, substance use support, mental health counseling and connecting clients to local community resources.

For further information visit www.amanifamilyservices.org, email info@amanifamilyservices.org or phone at 260-484-1414.

New Ave Explores looks at health of Catholicism around the world

NOTRE DAME — The next Ave Explores series will focus on the health and cultural richness of Catholicism around the world. It will begin Feb. 21.

Ave Explores is a free educational series created to help Catholics explore aspects of their faith from a variety of angles, helping them take a look at topics that are relevant to their daily spiritual life in fresh, engaging and practical ways.

While the core beliefs of Catholicism are the same everywhere, this four-week, multimedia series will focus on the diversity of practices, traditions and the health of the Church in different corners of the world — in the Americas, Asia and Oceania, Africa and the Caribbean, and in Europe. Because Ave Maria Press is a ministry of the Congregation of Holy Cross, United States Province of Priests and Brothers, participants get a special look at the work of Holy Cross across the 16 countries in which its priests and brothers serve. A new saint will also be introduced each week through art and the written word.

Catch a sneak preview to Ave Explores: Catholicism Around the World, with two special editions of the Ave Explores podcast. Katie Prejean McGrady will talk with Cardinal Wilfrid Napier of South Africa Feb. 17 and Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne, Australia, will be featured Feb. 19. The series runs from Feb. 21 to March 20.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Play Music, and is also located on Breadbox Media, Redeemer Radio and Spoke Street Media.

Here are some of the podcasts, videos, articles and Facebook Live events scheduled during the four-week Ave Explores: Catholicism Around the World series.

• Week 1 highlights the Americas and features J.D. Flynn, Father Harrison Ayre, Mariana Pimiento and Brenda Noriega.

• Week 2 highlights Asia and Oceania and features Father Rob Galea, Joseph Moeno-Kolio and Liz Hansen.

• Week 3 highlights Africa and the Caribbean and features Father Louis Merosne and Chika Anyanwu.

• Week 4 highlights Europe and features Paul Jarzembowski, Leanne Bowen and James and Catherine McCloughlin.

Sign up for limited-time, weekly emails during this series at www.avemariapress.com/aveexplores-series/signup.

Sisters to host ‘The Scriptures of Lent/Spring’

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS — Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for the upcoming virtual retreat “The Scriptures of Lent/Spring.”

Each virtual session will take place from 6:15-7:45 p.m., on Thursdays during Lent, from Feb. 18 through March 25.

Unpack the richness and beauty of the Scripture passages used during the Lenten season as they come alive in new ways. Each session will be facilitated by a preacher, teacher or Scripture scholar. Scripture passages will be provided or participants may use their own Bible.

Presenters include Sisters of Providence Sister Marsha Speth, Sister Jan Craven, Sister Janice Smith and Sister Paula Damiano.

“We will give background to each of the readings, based on research,” Sister Paula said. “At the same time, we will all help make the readings applicable to life as we know it today.”

Cost is $5 per session or $25 for all six sessions. The registration deadline is Feb. 15 or three days before each session. Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Spring at Forever Learning Institute

SOUTH BEND — It might be cold outside, but as the days inch longer, Michiana adult learners are getting ready to return to Forever Learning Institute for another 10-week semester of lifelong learning at its finest.

Spring classes will again follow the institute’s traditional format beginning Monday, March 1. As with many area schools and service organizations, Forever Learning is turning to technology this semester to continue its mission of bringing intellectually vibrant senior adults together. Whether students are interested in politics, literature or reviewing French, Zooming with Forever Learning will keep area senior adults socially engaged and intellectually challenged.

Forever Learning recently unveiled a new online course catalogue and registration system, CourseStorm, to assist seniors who need to maintain their social distancing. Recognizing the increasing isolation brought on by the current pandemic in an age group already struggling with this issue, Forever Learning is committed to its mission of service through educational offerings of all kinds. Students may register now for classes at www.foreverlearninginstitute.org.

The Forever Learning Institute Inc. is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to improve the quality and dignity of senior adult life through continuing intellectual challenge, spiritual reflection and social interaction. Classes are available to all adults 50 years of age and older regardless of race, color, religion or ethnic origin and are taught by an all-volunteer faculty. Tuition for courses at Forever Learning is $55.

FLI was founded in 1974 by Rev. Louis J. Putz, CSC, a retired professor from the University of Notre Dame who saw a need for lifelong learning opportunities in the South Bend area and surrounding communities and the program continues to thrive. For more information, contact Eve Finnessy, executive director, at 574-282-1901 or eve@foreverlearninginstitute.org.

Frassati Fellowship opportunity for those in Catholic ministry

NOTRE DAME — Catholic pilgrimage company Verso Ministries has announced it is accepting applications for the inaugural Frassati Fellowship, a six-month journey of prayer, formation and pilgrimage to the Holy Land. The program has been created exclusively for individuals in Catholic ministry — whether volunteering or working full- or part-time in parish, school or nonprofit ministry. Individuals enrolled in full-time graduate studies in theology, divinity or related fields are also welcome to apply.

Fellows will meet virtually for bimonthly meetings that will include formational activities, mentor sessions, prayer and readings in anticipation of a nine-day pilgrimage to the Holy Land July 14-22. With visits to places like Bethlehem, Nazareth, Jerusalem and the Sea of Galilee, participants will experience firsthand the land of Jesus’ birth, ministry, death and resurrection. Following the pilgrimage, each participant will present a creative capstone project expressing outcomes from their participation.

Program cost is $2,499, plus the cost of round-trip airfare to Israel. This final cost includes a $2,000 scholarship courtesy of Verso Ministries. An additional $500 discount can be applied by entering the code “TodaysCatholic” when submitting your application.

Applications can be completed online at www.VersoMinistries.com/Frassati-Fellowship and must include a personal statement, current resume and letter of support from a supervisor or religious superior. The application deadline is March 15. Finalists will be invited to a virtual interview and decisions for the cohort of 25 will be communicated the week of April 5.

Catholic Charities launches Outpatient Addiction Treatment Program

SOUTH BEND — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has announced the launch of an outpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment program. The program is currently available in South Bend only and is now taking referrals from health care professionals, courts and attorneys as well as self-referrals.

“Addiction is a common companion to mental illness, and it affects people of all ages and backgrounds with devastating results,” said Chris Nowak, Catholic Charities clinical director and certified addictions therapist. “It has the power to destroy health, relationships and livelihoods. And people in our diocese are suffering from addiction to drugs and alcohol in record numbers.”

A recent report from the U.S. surgeon general estimates that more than 20 million Americans have problems with prescription drugs, illegal drugs or alcohol. However, only a small percentage get meaningful help.

“What sets us apart is our ability to attend to the spiritual needs of clients,” said Gloria Whitcraft, CEO of CCFWSB. “We don’t impose faith on our consumers, but we provide a safe and encouraging environment to nourish the mind, body and spirit for the sake of healing.”

For now, the new program is limited to outpatient treatment for alcohol and drug addiction. Until further notice, CCFWSB will not be addressing other addictions such as gambling.

Nowak said the program is abstinence-based, meaning clients need to remove themselves completely from the addicting substance. Clients are also strongly encouraged to participate in support programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous.

“Support groups are critical to long-term success,” said Nowak. “We strongly encourage clients to find one and stick with it.”

CCFWSB acquired the established outpatient treatment program from owner Rob Morgan, a certified addictions counselor. Morgan now provides the same services for clients through Catholic Charities. He has 25 years of experience in addiction treatment and acts as clinical supervisor. Catholic Charities received state certification for the program on Jan. 5.

Outpatient services are by appointment only and are conducted on-site at the Catholic Charities office at 1817 Miami St. in South Bend. These services are provided in person, observing all COVID-related safety protocols.

For more information, call 574-234-3111 or email cnowak@ccfwsb.org.

Goy Selected for Duc in Altum Fellowship

SOUTH BEND – Mrs. Tami Goy, Saint Joseph High School director of pastoral ministry, will spend next semester looking to grow faith formation within the school as part her fellowship with Duc in Altum, a nonprofit collaborative made up of Catholic schools around the country.

“One of the deep desires of my heart here at Saint Joe is to really help form our faculty and staff so that we can bring Catholic identity and a Catholic world view into all that we do,” said Goy.

Goy is one of 12 applicants selected to participate in the fellowship. As part of the cohort she was matched with mentor Deborah Nearmeyer, director of faith formation at St. James Academy in Lenexa, Kansas. After speaking with Nearmeyer, Goy narrowed the scope of her project to promoting individual spiritual growth through ongoing faith formation at Saint Joseph, allowing faculty and staff to bring their faith to life and be ministers to each other as well as the student body.

“I have felt for years that we really need to work on forming our teachers, and this year specifically because they are completely stressed out by the demands put on them,” said Goy. “I think this is an optimal time to reach out and accompany them on their journey.”

At the conclusion of the fellowship Goy will present a recap of her project at the Duc in Altum School Summit Oct. 20-22 in Nashville.

* * *