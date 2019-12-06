Around the Diocese: December 8, 2019
Ringing in the season St. Patrick Oratory in Lagro, a historic church in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, hosted a Christmas concert performed by members of the Southwood Jr.-Sr. High School choirs Nov. 22. The choir performed in the church because the school’s auditorium is closed for renovations. St. Patrick was formerly the oldest parish in the diocese. It was founded in 1834 by Irish immigrants working on the Wabash & Erie Canal. Formally designated an oratory in 1997 by Bishop John M. D’Arcy, it became a part of St. Bernard Parish in Wabash. Parishioners continue to celebrate a monthly Mass at the oratory from May through September. The Friends of St. Patrick’s maintains the current church, which was dedicated in 1873. — Photos by Bradley Spaulding
Soloist Cage Dubois and the Southwood Senior High Choir entertain a large crowd of parents and supporters during the concert.
Cathedral tour Members of the youth group at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Waterloo, toured the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Dec. 1 with chaperones and guide Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. At the end of the tour the bishop blessed and distributed miraculous medals to the young people. — Joshua Schipper
St. Mary, Mother of God Parish serves Thanksgiving dinner
Volunteers prepare place settings the morning of Nov. 28 at St. Mary, Mother of God Parish for a free Thanksgiving meal that would be served. For years the parish has offered both a sit-down meal and carryout portions, free of charge, to the homeless and anyone else who can’t afford one or can’t fix it for themselves. — Jodi Marlin
