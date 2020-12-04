Around the Diocese: December 6, 2020 Todays Catholic

Virtual Marian retreat for high school students

NOTRE DAME — High school students looking for an opportunity to connect spiritually with other students their age are invited to participate in an upcoming online retreat.

The Saints and Scholars Institute at Holy Cross College will offer the retreat, coinciding with the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Saturday, Dec. 12. Registrants will receive digital resources for self-guided prayer and reflection. Holy Cross College will also offer several additional online events throughout the day to enhance the retreat experience.

In addition to meeting Holy Cross faculty, staff and current students, retreat participants will interact with high school students from across the country. The retreat structure will allow the building of one’s own schedule and is designed to move at the participant’s individual pace — the day is theirs to design. There is no cost to participate.

Sessions are available in English and Spanish. To register, visit https://admissions.hcc-nd.edu/register/climb.

Seven make first commitment to PHJC Associates

DONALDSON – St. Katharina Kasper suffered many hardships in her personal life as she listened to the voice of God. Through her persistence in the most difficult of times, she founded the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, a congregation of women religious in 1851. Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ communities now exist in nine different countries. Lay individuals also responded to following in the light of St. Katharina, forming Associate Communities in many of these same countries.

Through their own persistence in this difficult COVID-19 year, seven individuals completed a year of formation. After careful discernment in responding to the call of the Holy Spirit to live in the light of St. Katharina Kasper, they made their commitment as members of the Associate Community of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ in the Ancilla Domini Chapel, Donaldson, Nov. 8.

Joining the Associate Community are Matthew Celmer, Plymouth; Mary Kay Davis, Plymouth; Kathleen Gilliland, Donaldson; Catherine Pavlina, Donaldson; Rosemary Pavlina, Crown Point; Mary Schmierer, Lafayette; and Lynda Klekowski, Highland.

Each associate lives in different circumstances and contributes to prayer and service in ways depending upon their personal commitments, such as family and work. All associates are committed to listening attentively to the Holy Spirit, to praying and sharing their faith with others, and to courageously and joyfully meet the needs of the times.

New podcast connects faith with everyday life

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — “Ave Spotlight” is a new podcast from Ave Maria Press that considers timely issues from a faith perspective.

Hosts Katie Prejean McGrady and Chenele Shaw talk with special guests about culture, current events and all things Catholic. Listeners will walk away with a better understanding of their faith and how to live it in the world today.

Guests have already included Chika Anyanwu, Haley Stewart, Gary Zimak, Jessica McMillan, Meg Hunter-Kilmer and Father David Guffy, CSC.

Prejean McGrady is an international Catholic speaker, the author of ”Follow and Room 24,” and the coauthor of “Advent: One Day at a Time for Catholic Teens” and “Lent: One Day at a Time with Catholic Teens.” She is the project manager and podcast host of “Ave Explores.”

Shaw is a Catholic speaker and a graduate student studying marriage and family life. A former teacher and youth minister, Shaw works to foster dialogue about racial justice and engaging young people in the life of the Church.

Listen to “Ave Spotlight” on the Ave Maria Press website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

