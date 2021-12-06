Around the Diocese: December 5, 2021

Holy Cross student receives Realizing the Dream scholarship

SOUTH BEND — Saint Joseph High School Class of 2020 graduate and current Holy Cross College student Julian Garcilazo has been named this year’s Realizing the Dream scholarship recipient. Garcilazo recognized Saint Joseph English teacher and Class of 2001 graduate Andrea Smolinski as the educator most influential in his decision to attend college.

The Independent Colleges of Indiana recognize 30 first-generation college students from private, nonprofit colleges and universities annually for the scholarship program. Garcilazo will receive a $3,000 scholarship award acknowledging outstanding achievement during his freshman year as he advances toward completing his bachelor’s degree.

In addition to Garcilazo’s award, Smolinski will receive a $1,000 grant to put toward professional development for being named an influential educator.

Smolinski was also recently named the Christ the Teacher award winner from Saint Joseph High School, given annually to an educator from each school in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend for personifying Jesus Christ in the classroom and consistently going above and beyond the call of duty for their students.

Service of the Longest Night set for Dec. 18

ST. MEINRAD — Abbey Caskets, a work of St. Meinrad Archabbey, will host a Service of the Longest Night Saturday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Central Time in the St. Meinrad Archabbey Guest House Chapel in St. Meinrad.

Many people find the holidays a challenging time. Instead of celebrating, they are struggling with grief. They miss loved ones and find that the usual traditions and bright lights serve only to heighten their struggle.

Father Adrian Burke, OSB, will lead the service with prayer and Scripture that acknowledge those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas season.

Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will follow. RSVP requested, but not required, for planning. Reply to [email protected] or call (800) 987-7380 for further information.

Parking is available in the Guest House parking lot. Guests to St. Meinrad are asked to wear masks.

Taizé prayer service scheduled for Dec. 14

FORT WAYNE — Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in person or via livestream for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé prayer service from 7-8 p.m. EST, Tuesday, Dec. 14. The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes. … ”

The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service takes place on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.

The hour-long service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection.

For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

The Sisters of Providence, a Congregation of nearly 230 women religious, with nearly 300 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 13 states, the District of Columbia and Asia through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries may be found at SistersofProvidence.org.

For more information contact Jason Moon, media relations manager, at 812-535-2810 or [email protected] or contact Maureen Dickinson, director of Advancement Services, at 812-535-2801 or [email protected].