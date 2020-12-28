Around the Diocese: December 27, 2020 Todays Catholic

Christmas cheer in Huntington

Santa Claus visits with children at St. Mary Parish, Huntington, Dec. 12. The Huntington Knights of Columbus Council, No. 1014, organized the opportunity. Santa arrived by sleigh and the children were encouraged to have their pictures taken in it and then take home a bag of goodies to eat. — Provided by Dean Taylor

Christmas dinner for the less fortunate

Key Club members at Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, helped pack boxes of food for the Suzy Beard Christmas Dinner drive Dec. 17, collaborating with St. Vincent de Paul and St. Henry parishes in the effort. Student CeCe Cooper said 20-30 students came, after two rounds of finals testing, to assist in packaging nearly 400 boxes for needy families this Christmas. The boxes will be distributed through Fort Wayne Community Schools to places like the Euell A. Wilson Center, St. Henry and Vincent Village. — Jennifer Barton

* * *