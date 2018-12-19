Around the Diocese: December 23, 2017 Todays Catholic

Prayer service to close 150th anniversary year of Poor Handmaids

DONALDSON — This year has been memorable year for the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ. In addition to celebrating the 150th anniversary of their presence in America, PHJC foundress Blessed Catherine Kasper was canonized as St. Katharina Kasper in October. Celebrations and events have taken place throughout the year for both special occasions.

To close out the 150th anniversary year, a prayer service will be held Sunday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. EST in Ancilla Domini Chapel at The Center at Donaldson. All are invited. A reception will be held following the service.

The Center at Donaldson, 9601 Union Road, Plymouth, is sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ. For more information visit www.poorhandmaids. org.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton students bake for charity

FORT WAYNE — First-grade students of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Fort Wayne, sold more than 4,000 homemade cookies and raised more than $1,200 during a “Goodies for God” fundraising event in early December. The money was donated to three charities: LiveOn Goods; The Little Children’s Home in TayTay, Philippines; and staff medical needs. LiveOn Goods founder Helen Nill presented principal Lois Widner and first-grade teachers Alyssa Knuth and Julie Peters with special bibs purchased for patients at Saint Anne Communities’ Alzheimer’s Unit.

Support group for divorced Catholics

FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will host a 12-week support group for divorced men and women from 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings beginning Jan. 7 and continuing through March 25 at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center in Fort Wayne.

The gatherings will feature Ascension Press’ “Surviving Divorce” DVD series, which covers topics such as shock and grief, anger and forgiveness, money issues, helping children cope, and annulment and remarriage. It is based on the teachings of the Catholic Church and is open to anyone who needs comfort, counsel and clarity after divorce.

The cost of the program is $20 and includes a personal guide for each participant. To register, contact Allison Sturm at asturm@ diocesefwsb.org or 260-399- 1452. For more information, visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Divorce- Ministry. Registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 4. This group is limited to 12 people.

* * *