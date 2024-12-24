Todays Catholic
December 24, 2024 // Diocese

Around the Diocese: December 22, 2024

Todays Catholic

On the morning of Monday, December 9, members of Knights of Columbus councils in the Michiana area gathered to pack more than 400 coats that were donated to the Knights. Among the contributing councils were Santa Maria 553 (South Bend), St. Jude 1043 (Elkhart), Mishawaka 1878, Ave Maria 5521 (South Bend), Archbishop John Carroll 5570 (South Bend), Queen of Peace 8617 (Mishawaka), St. Thérèse 17043 (South Bend), St. Monica 17947 (Mishawaka). Pictured from left to right are Mike Ryan, Ryan Grill, Rob Morgan, Dave Heidt, Brian Dolezal, and Eric Van Meter.

Shopping for Gifts of Hope

Photos by Joshua Schipper
A volunteer helps a Catholic Charities client find books to give her kids during the organization’s “Gifts of Hope” initiative on Monday December 16.

Matt Smith, chief development officer of Catholic Charities, helps a client find books to give her kids on Christmas.

A client looks for supplies and Christmas gifts at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s annual “Gifts of Hope” Christmas shop on Monday, December 16. Volunteers helped each client pick out and wrap gifts and load everything into vehicles.

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE