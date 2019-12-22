Around the Diocese: December 22, 2019
Fort Wayne-South Bend Bishop Kevin Rhoades poses for a group photo with the newly confirmed and their sponsors following a Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at which he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)
Thirty young adults were received into the Catholic Church at a Mass with Confirmation and Rite of Reception into Full Communion Sunday, Dec. 15. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame.
Provided by Mary Ann Padberg
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades celebrates the 4:30 p.m. vigil Mass on Nov. 30 at Sacred Heart Parish near Lakeville. The bishop’s visit and the opportunity to have him celebrate the eucharistic liturgy was appreciated by the parishioners and pastor Father John Delaney.
Provided by Cheryl Meyer
Junior high students at Holy Family School in South Bend give a presentation about a product they conceived of and developed during an immersive experience in business during December. The students formed companies and designed, created and manufactured items that were offered for sale during the school’s annual Christmas Around the World open house. Profits from the sales were given to Bethany Miracle Village, Holy Family’s sister school in Uganda.
Provided by Anita Senesac
Religious education students at St. Paul of the Cross, Columbia City, showed a spirit of giving by collecting donations of nearly 800 pounds of nonperishable food for the St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantry earlier this month. Children in grades preschool through eight participated. Above are the seventh and eighth graders with their portion of the collection.
Jennifer Miller
Teacher Maria Ontiveros and pre-K students at Our Lady of Hungary School, South Bend, honor Our Lady of Guadalupe with their outfits on her feast day Dec. 12.
Jennifer Miller
Middle school students from the sister parishes of St. Adalbert/St. Casmir, South Bend, and St. Pius X, Granger, gather on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe to pray, enjoy traditional Mexican treats and create “hope care packages” for families at Catholic Charities in McAllen, Texas.
