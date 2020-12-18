Around the diocese: December 20, 2020 Todays Catholic

Exodus 90 spiritual exercise for men begins Jan. 4

FORT WAYNE — Exodus 90 arose in response to a need for renewal in the Church, especially among men.

Many men today find themselves isolated, distracted, addicted, stuck living in a cycle of mediocrity or complacency. Exodus 90 invites them to walk — with the Israelites — out of the slavery of sin and into freedom.

The program is as a 90-day spiritual exercise based on Christ’s own road map to freedom: prayer, asceticism and fraternity.

The next Exodus journey begins Jan. 4. Each day over the 90 days, participants and their brothers in Christ will prayerfully walk the path of the Israelites from slavery to freedom. The day’s readings include a passage from the Book of Exodus, as well as a reflection and “bearings” to keep in mind for that day and the rest of the week. Local groups will meet together, talk, pray and commit to a daily holy hour. At the heart of this holy hour is time spent in silent, contemplative prayer. Other practices are also incorporated to help keep participants’ mind and heart focused on the Lord during the three-month experience.

To find out more or to register, visit https://exodus90.com.

Remember the less fortunate this Christmas

FORT WAYNE — It’s hard to imagine spending the holidays worrying about how to pay the rent, feed a family or keep the lights on. Unfortunately, many residents of Northeast Indiana are currently in these situations of crisis. The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Northeast Indiana is getting more and more calls for help as the pandemic continues. The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is currently in need of new underwear, new socks, men’s shoes/boots, men’s coats, new blankets, kids’ coats, pots and pans, basic toasters, toothpaste/toothbrushes, shampoo, liquid soap/body wash, deodorant and adult diapers to hand out.

Drop-off times are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The drop-off location is at the store, 1600 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne.

Volunteer opportunities are also available. The agency is in need of Care Van drivers and people to help with the sorting and organizing of items donated to the thrift store.

Monetary donations are also welcome throughout the Christmas season and the rest of the year. A family of four can be fed for a month by $60. Three sets of clothing can be provided to a family of four, including coats and shoes for all, for $100. A struggling household’s lights and heat can be kept on $250. Five hundred dollars prevents eviction by helping with a family’s rent, and a thousand dollars fully funds the Care Van Program for two months, providing 200 trips to medical appointments.

One way to be the light of Christ to others is by donating to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. To make a donation, visit www.svdpsfw.org, or mail a check to: St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1600 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

