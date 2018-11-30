Around the Diocese: December 2, 2018 Todays Catholic

Family fun at Christmas at The Center

DONALDSON – Christmas at The Center at Donaldson will be Sunday, Dec. 9, from 4-5:30 p.m. Join in for an afternoon of family fun. Activities will include cookie decorating, face painting, pictures with Santa and a live Nativity. Each family will also receive a keepsake ornament.

All are welcome to this free event at The Center at Donaldson, 9601 Union Rd., Plymouth. Refreshments will be served. The Center at Donaldson is sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Father Jacques Philippe Talk: ‘How to Grow through the Trials and Suffering of Life’

GRANGER — St. Pius X Church is set to welcome internationally renowned spiritual author Father Jacques Philippe. He will be speaking on the topic, “How to Grow through the Trials and Suffering of Life,” on Dec. 6, 7-9 p.m. in the church.

Join Father Philippe as he shares practical yet profound spiritual reflections about discerning God’s will in real-life situations of growth, difficulty and pain. This complimentary event will be followed by light refreshments with books available for purchase in the Parish Life Center.

Child care will be available with advanced registration. Complete the form at https://www.stpius.net/frjacquesphilippe to register no later than Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Visit www.stpius.net/frjacquesphilippe for more information.

Christmas schedule at Saint Meinrad

ST. MEINRAD — The public is welcome to join the Benedictine monks of Saint Meinrad Archabbey at St. Meinrad Archabbey, 200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad, Indiana, as they celebrate Christmas in the Archabbey Church. All times are Central Standard Time.

On Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, vigils will begin at 7 p.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 10 p.m.

The Mass of Christmas Day will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 25.

Mass is celebrated each day in the Archabbey Church at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and feast days. However, during the Christmas season, Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 26 and 27.

The Mass on Tuesday, Jan. 1, for the solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Also, the Archabbey Library will be closed Dec. 22-25 and Dec. 29-Jan. 1. The Saint Meinrad Archabbey Gift Shop will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31; and Jan. 1. The Scholar Shop will be closed Dec. 23-Jan. 1.

City of Churches tour

FORT WAYNE — Referred to often as a “city of churches,” Fort Wayne boasts some amazing examples of religious architecture. Historic churches face their own unique set of challenges, however. They are often large buildings that require a lot of maintenance and aging or shrinking congregations find it difficult to keep up with the building’s demands. The City of Churches tour aims to showcase the great number and variety of churches by allowing visitors to experience these building’s unique beauty. By making people aware of the buildings, there is hope that there will be a desire to preserve them for future generations. The tour will be Friday, Dec. 7, from 6-10 p.m.

For more information on the tour visit www.facebook.com/citychurches or contact Cornelia Schulz klaus_schulz@comcast.net. or visit www.instagram.com/fwchurches

* * *