Around the Diocese: December 19, 2021 Todays Catholic

‘Out of the Darkness’ retreat with Mary Kloska

HUNTINGTON — An “Out of the Darkness” retreat featuring author Mary Kloska reflecting on the Passion of Christ will take place Feb. 5-6 at St. Felix Catholic Center in Huntington. Cost for the overnight retreat is $75.

In addition to Kloska’s talks, there will be an opportunity for adoration, confession and a Mass that will fulfill the Sunday obligation.

Kloska has spent time teaching and working with the poor around the world. She was a hermit under the direction of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades for several years and has authored six books on various spiritual topics. Two of her books are being distributed in the Middle East and Africa to bring healing to those regions. Her book “Out of the Darkness” will be the basis for this retreat.

Register by Dec. 31 as space is limited to 75 participants. To request more information and a registration form, email [email protected] or call 574-596-9077. For more about Kloska’s ministry visit marykloskafiat.com

Documentary on stained glass at ND basilica to air

SOUTH BEND — PBS Michiana — WNIT has produced a documentary on the history and significance of the stained glass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. “Vibrant Light: Stained Glass of the Basilica at the University of Notre Dame” premieres Saturday, Dec.18, at 9 p.m. on PBS Michiana — WNIT Channel 34.1. Additional airings will be Sunday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 25, at 10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m.

St. Meinrad receives grant to create Office for Hispanic and Latino Ministry

ST. MEINRAD, IN – St. Meinrad Archabbey has received a grant of nearly $1 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to improve the way priests, deacons and lay ministers serve Hispanic and Latino youth and young adults.

St. Meinrad will use the $999,620 grant to establish an Office for Hispanic and Latino Ministry within Saint Meinrad’s new Center for Youth and Young Adult Evangelization. The grant is being funded through Lilly Endowment’s Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative.

It is a three-phase initiative designed to help theological schools across the United States and Canada as they prioritize and respond to the most pressing challenges they face as they prepare pastoral leaders for Christian congregations both now and into the future.

“While St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology already has some offerings geared toward preparing seminarians for Hispanic/Latino ministry, the creation of a staffed office will allow for improved formation for seminarians and the ability to expand the opportunities for formation to ordained priests, deacons, and lay ministers,” said Sister Jeana Visel, OSB, dean of School of Theology programs at St. Meinrad.

“If Hispanic/Latino young people can be better served, we improve our chances of helping them to strengthen their affiliation with the Catholic Church and, indeed, to strengthen their own sense of their ethnic heritage.”

St. Meinrad is one of 84 theological schools that are receiving a total of more than $82 million in grants through the second phase of the Pathways initiative.

Earlier this year, St. Meinrad worked with a research firm to learn how Hispanic and Latino youth and young adults relate to their Catholic faith. The new grant-funded office will focus on the needs, challenges, and potentials of outreach through Hispanic and Latino ministry. It will develop materials, methodology and tools for pastors/priests, deacons, and lay ministers who are ministering to Hispanic and Latino youth and young adults.

Using the research findings, St. Meinrad will develop programs to form pastors, deacons, and laity to minister more effectively to these young people, relating to them in culturally appropriate and meaningful ways. With better understanding of the unique needs of Hispanic and Latino young people, and how to address those needs, ministers will be more successful in strengthening the faith lives of Hispanic/Latino young people and reinforcing their cultural ties to the Catholic faith.

* * *