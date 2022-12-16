Around the Diocese: December 18, 2022
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School students competed in the Vex Robotics Competition at Madison-Grant on Dec. 3. Middle school Science Teachers Jodi Jump and Theresa Carroll work with the team during the competition. The team finished 8th out of 21 teams to make the finals and then finished 5th in the finals. — Provided by Lois Widner
Provided by Kathy Regedanz
Originally from a church in Wisconsin that was closed, this altar was kept in storage for years until it came to St. Mary of the Presentation, Geneva, in seven pieces. Thanks to the Subler family, the alter was refurbished, restored, and placed in the church for use at Mass the first weekend of December. Father Jonathan Agbedo. Pastor, and parishioners say they are grateful for their new altar and for getting it installed.
Provided by Greer Millard
The Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project received a generous gift from the Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters to strengthen the Florence Project’s Integrated Social Services Program and Border Action Team. “Both organizations are totally dedicated to working with and for people on the margins, the poor, the voiceless,” said Sister Mary Jo Nelson, OLVM, Past President of the Victory Noll Missionary Sisters.
Provided by Lois Widner
One of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School’s eighth-grade classes was selected to go to Indianapolis on Dec. 5 for the We the People Competition. This is a state-level competition that focuses on the Constitution, current government events, and legal events. The class first went through a local competition and was then asked to go on to State.
Provided by Deb Spencer
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades celebrated Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntington on Sunday, Dec. 11. Parishioners and volunteers from the parish held a potluck lunch in the gym next to the parish afterward. The bishop even received his own personal welcoming cake as part of the festivities.
Megan Quigley
St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne, offered a Rorate Mass on Saturday, Dec. 10. Father Paolo Degasperi celebrated the Mass at their Marian side altar.
Joe Romie
St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Fort Wayne, offered a candlelit-only Rorate Mass in the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 10, celebrated by Father Daniel Koehl.
Christopher de la Viesca
St. Stanislaus, Bishop and Martyr, South Bend, offered a Rorate Caeli Mass on Dec. 10.
* * *
