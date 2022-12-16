Around the Diocese: December 18, 2022 Todays Catholic

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School students competed in the Vex Robotics Competition at Madison-Grant on Dec. 3. Middle school Science Teachers Jodi Jump and Theresa Carroll work with the team during the competition. The team finished 8th out of 21 teams to make the finals and then finished 5th in the finals. — Provided by Lois Widner

* * *