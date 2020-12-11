Around the Diocese: December 13, 2020 Todays Catholic

Spanish-language faith formation program begins Jan. 9

MISHAWAKA — A free monthly program of evangelization and faith formation will begin Jan. 9, offered by the Office of Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The sessions will be conducted in Spanish, and all Spanish-speakers are invited to join in.

The sessions will take place both virtually, on Facebook Live, and in person from 9:30 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month. Those who would like to attend in person at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, must preregister by Jan. 2. Space is limited for in-person participation so that social distancing can take place.

Each session will include a main topic, tips on methodology, personal reflection and group dialogue. The topics include: Who is Jesus? What is discipleship? How do I discern my gifts and talents? Other topics will be prayer, spiritual healing, new life in Christ, biblical foundations, pastoral leadership and more.

For more information, or to register, contact Kristah Quijada at 574-234-0687 or kquijada@diocesefwsb.org, or visit www.diocesefwsb.org/discipulos-en-mision.

Christmas Masses livestreamed from St. Meinrad

ST. MENIRAD — While the St. Meinrad Archabbey Church remains closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, all are welcome to pray with the Benedictine monks as the Christmas services are livestreamed at saintmeinrad.org/live. The schedule of services is on Central Time.

Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24: Daily Mass 7:30 a.m., vespers 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass 10 p.m.

Christmas, Friday, Dec. 25: Mass of Christmas Day 10:30 a.m., vespers 5 p.m.

Feast of St. Stephen, Saturday, Dec. 26: Mass 9:30 a.m., vespers 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1: Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God 9:30 a.m., vespers 5 p.m.

Mass is livestreamed each day in the Archabbey Church, at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays and feast days.

