Around the Diocese: December 12, 2021 Todays Catholic

Institute for Catholic Innovation invests in podcast blocks

HUNTINGTON — OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation recently announced a capacity-building grant of $111,000 to Redeemer Radio to offer flexible-use podcast blocks to other radio stations seeking fresh, authentic Catholic content.

As the predominant Catholic radio station serving northern Indiana, Redeemer Radio began its own podcast network in 2019 called Spoke Street Media. This podcast network aired on weekends and during a six-hour weekday morning programming block to reach a younger demographic seeking faithful Catholic content. Spoke Street Media offers Redeemer Radio listeners a new array of voices and spiritual content designed to form, inspire and nourish those at all stages of their faith journey.

“Redeemer Radio has found a way to merge together the best of Catholic radio and Catholic podcasts,” affirmed OSV Institute President Jason Shanks. “When new listeners tune into their local Catholic radio station, the content will meet them where they are and still affirm all that is good, true and beautiful, thus drawing them deeper into the mystery of Jesus Christ, the answer to every human longing. We are proud to support this innovative and fresh approach to Catholic programming.”

Redeemer Radio’s flexible-use podcast blocks offer radio stations anywhere from one to 24 hours of Catholic content per day, including repeated segments for longer blocks, to refresh existing programming of varying lengths. All content is sourced from the Spoke Street Media podcast network, including links and show descriptions of each episode for easy reference and easy sharing.

“OSV Institute empowers so many fruitful initiatives within the Church,” said Cindy Black, executive director of Redeemer Radio. “Not only are we deeply grateful for their investment of resources, but we are encouraged by the confidence they have placed in our work for the kingdom.”

